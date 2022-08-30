ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSM’s New Student Government Association Officers Stand Ready to Lead the Way in 2022-23

College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) fall semester sessions begin Aug. 31 and the college’s new team of Student Government Association (SGA) officers is ready to lead their fellow students into an exciting and productive academic year. The La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Campuses each have an SGA chapter with officers representing each individual campus and with the chapters working together to represent the entire college population. The 2022-23 SGA officers include:
Join The Big Conversation Community Forum 2022 'Living and Coping with Trauma: The Unseen Force' on Sept. 11

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites the public to attend the annual Big Conversation Community Forum of 2022, “Living and Coping with Trauma: The Unseen Force” Sept. 11 from 2-5 p.m. Join online to hear two internationally known experts address how trauma impacts everyone’s lives and how racial trauma is often an unseen force.
