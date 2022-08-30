College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) fall semester sessions begin Aug. 31 and the college’s new team of Student Government Association (SGA) officers is ready to lead their fellow students into an exciting and productive academic year. The La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Campuses each have an SGA chapter with officers representing each individual campus and with the chapters working together to represent the entire college population. The 2022-23 SGA officers include:

