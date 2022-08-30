Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
wdhn.com
A man with Wiregrass ties is trying to make an impact with Ukraine relief efforts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One man connected to the Wiregrass has just returned from Ukraine, after spending weeks in the war-torn nation. Stephen Rollins started to see videos and images from the war in Ukraine and decided to pack up his things and fly over there to help. “One...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Martin Environmental acquires Alabama Liberty Disposal assets
Martin Environmental Services Inc. says it has acquired “all Alabama assets” of Liberty Disposal Inc. (LDI) of Oklahoma. “LDI’s Alabama market share of residential and roll-off collection operations will drive growth and expansion for Martin Environmental in its home state of Alabama,” the firm says.
alreporter.com
WDAM-TV
Truck overturned on U.S. Hwy 84 Wednesday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck reportedly hauling asphalt coating overturned on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver, a resend of Andalusia, Ala., was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 84 when his 2019 Volvo trailer left the roadway and overturned. MHP said...
altoday.com
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
alabamanews.net
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
wdhn.com
The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
wtvy.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
The Extra Point: Geneva vs Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva hits highway 52 east to take on the Slocomb Red Tops for a battle of county versus city teams. In the all-time series, Geneva has been dominant in this matchup and won last year at home 14-7. Redtops win 18-13.
wtvy.com
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
wdhn.com
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
Pickup truck discovered in the Chattahoochee River
BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A fisherman discovered a pickup truck at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing on Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Houston County Search and Rescue located the vehicle around 10:00 Monday night. The red GMC Sonoma was pulled out of the river by a local […]
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wdhn.com
Dothan electric bills going up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities will be increasing rates for consumers in Dothan due to wholesale power costs. On Friday, Dothan Utilities announced that there will be a power rate increase for many Dothan residents. This is due to increases in national fuel prices, the city will begin a power cost adjustment (PCA) to offset increases in wholesale power costs.
WALB 10
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died. WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover. Cooper had...
