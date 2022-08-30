ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Princeton Fire Department honoring 9/11 fallen first responders

By Rivers Upchurch
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters in Princeton are coming together to honor the fallen victims of September 11th.

They’re teaming up with the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation for their second annual 9/11 stair climb.

Participants will climb 2,071 steps, the equivalent of 110 stories, which is what the first responders were attempting to do to save lives on 9/11.

“Just, more than the firefighters, there was police officers, there was ambulance workers. They gave it all. They didn’t come back to their families that day. So it’s nice being able to show our respect once a year by doing this stair climb,” said Firefighter Alec Gunnoe.

The ceremony starts at nine in the morning at Hunnicutt stadium in Princeton on Saturday, September 10th.

WVNS

