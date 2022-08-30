ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres, Thompson agree to 7-year extension

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InBHV_0hbhEvOP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuLg4_0hbhEvOP00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Buffalo Sabres’ PR Twitter account, the team has agreed to a seven-year, $50 million deal with forward Tage Thompson.

Thompson scored 38 goals and notched 30 assists in 78 games last season with the Sabres. His 2021-22 single-season goal tally was surpassed just once in the past decade — by Jeff Skinner in the 2018-19 season.

The Sabres acquired Thompson in the 2018 trade that sent Ryan O’Reilly and a second round draft pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, and the first round draft pick that would later become defensive prospect Ryan Johnson.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Cheers! Bud Light unveils limited-edition Bills cans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is starting in Buffalo and Bud Light is kicking off the season with limited-edition Buffalo Bills cans and packaging. The new packs featuring the Bills Mafia are available now at participating retailers in Buffalo. The limited-edition packs are part of the company’s “Kickoff Beer” featuring NFL teams. The Bills’ […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Patrik Berglund
Person
Jeff Skinner
News 4 Buffalo

Bills sign 13 players they cut back to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills were able to sign 13 of the 17 players they cut Tuesday back to the practice squad. Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad — an increase put in place due to the pandemic, which was kept this year. The Bills have three spots […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The St Louis Blues
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania

(The Hill) – Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense, trying to turn around his […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Making the cut: Lewis on the 53-man roster

(WIVB) — Cam Lewis went from being on the bubble to being on the Bills roster. “It feels good,” Lewis said following practice. “All the work that I put in over the years. I feel like I’ve progressed every year and just trying to keep that arrow going up.” The former UB defensive back is […]
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Local firearms instructors react to changes in the state’s gun laws

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s new gun laws are now in effect. Lawmakers raised the requirements for people looking to get their hands on a pistol permit. James Emmick with firearms training of Western New York is figuring out how to get people certified for a pistol permit under the state’s new requirements. Those […]
LAW
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills announce final cuts to begin 2022 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for NFL teams to announce their 53-man rosters. The Bills released a total of 18 players to get their roster down to size. On Monday, the team released six players, and followed up with an announcement of final cuts on Tuesday. Additionally, the […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy