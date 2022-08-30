Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with...
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
Which local Movie Theaters showing $3 movies
Theaters across the country are jumping on board the first ever National Cinema Day.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Restaurants in Kansas City area to support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week
Midwest Black Restaurant Week, a regional celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, begins Friday.
The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022
That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
How to help monarch butterflies migrating through Kansas City
Experts encourage Kansas City residents to help monarch butterflies during their migrations by planting the native plants they need for food.
Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life
The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
Score A Touchdown With These Gameday Recipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Heff is in our kitchen this morning, whipping up some delicious snacks for gameday! College Football has begun, and the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff next week.
Abandoned Kansas City apartment complex causing problems for neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple of hours after KMBC 9 Investigates emailed a city housing spokesman about an abandoned apartment complex in the 3200 block of St. John Avenue, city inspectors and Kansas City police showed up. After investigating, a city code inspector posted the third code...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
Safety concerns shut down carnival at Belton’s sesquicentennial celebration
A portion of a Belton, Missouri event "150 years in the making" was cut short this weekend. City leaders shut down the carnival at the sesquicentennial celebration citing safety and staffing concerns.
SantaCaliGon Days makes some changes for this year's carnival
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you want to get intoSantaCaliGon Days this year, you have to know about some changes. One big change is that people will need to purchase a carnival wristband or a carnival ticket to enter the carnival area. That's unless you're an adult attending with children who will not be riding rides.
