Kansas City, KS

KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
inkansascity.com

The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022

That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life

The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
KMBC.com

SantaCaliGon Days makes some changes for this year's carnival

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you want to get intoSantaCaliGon Days this year, you have to know about some changes. One big change is that people will need to purchase a carnival wristband or a carnival ticket to enter the carnival area. That's unless you're an adult attending with children who will not be riding rides.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

