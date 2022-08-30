ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
850wftl.com

Woman arrested in connection to West Palm Beach road-rage shooting

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Authorities arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with a road-rage incident that took place Sunday. Brien Golden of West Palm Beach allegedly opened fire at a vehicle and left a victim in critical condition last weekend. Golden was arrested on the charges of one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Heavy delays on I-95 following multi-vehicle crash

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A multi-vehicle accident is causing heavy delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit. Witnesses say a 22-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord was seen driving recklessly as she traveled northbound in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Local man charged after fatally throwing puppy against wall

TAMARAC, FL– — An 18-year-old Tamarac man is now behind bars after he threw a six-week-old puppy against the wall because the puppy used the restroom on his bed. Brayden Chance Niemczyk was taken into police custody on Saturday after his mother took the puppy to an animal hospital.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland school memorial

(PARKLAND, FL)- A Margate man with a disturbing past has been taken into custody after Broward investigators say he placed animal carcasses on a memorial to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. 29 year old Robert Zildjian Mondragon was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s deputies and is facing...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

