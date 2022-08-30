Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.
cw34.com
'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
click orlando
VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
cw34.com
Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids.
850wftl.com
Woman arrested in connection to West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Authorities arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with a road-rage incident that took place Sunday. Brien Golden of West Palm Beach allegedly opened fire at a vehicle and left a victim in critical condition last weekend. Golden was arrested on the charges of one...
850wftl.com
Heavy delays on I-95 following multi-vehicle crash
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A multi-vehicle accident is causing heavy delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit. Witnesses say a 22-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord was seen driving recklessly as she traveled northbound in...
850wftl.com
Local man charged after fatally throwing puppy against wall
TAMARAC, FL– — An 18-year-old Tamarac man is now behind bars after he threw a six-week-old puppy against the wall because the puppy used the restroom on his bed. Brayden Chance Niemczyk was taken into police custody on Saturday after his mother took the puppy to an animal hospital.
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
mycbs4.com
Caught on camera: Florida police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — A police officer in Florida said he was dragged nearly 15 feet by a car during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. Dashcam video shows the moments leading up to the incident. The officer, who was not identified but works for the...
850wftl.com
Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland school memorial
(PARKLAND, FL)- A Margate man with a disturbing past has been taken into custody after Broward investigators say he placed animal carcasses on a memorial to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. 29 year old Robert Zildjian Mondragon was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s deputies and is facing...
cw34.com
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.
West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court
A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning.
margatetalk.com
Margate Police Plan to Install 14 License Plate Surveillance Cameras Throughout City
Margate Police plan to purchase an array of high-tech license plate surveillance cameras that “see like a detective” and install them in high-traffic areas throughout the city. According to city documents, the 14 stationary cameras, plus two mobile cameras, would cost $48,400 to purchase and $43,500 a year...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
