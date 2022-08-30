PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.

