Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damage Control officially debuts at WWE’s Clash at the Castle
When the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY debuted as a trio at SummerSlam, it felt like an inflection point in the WWE women’s division. Sure, none of these performers were necessarily new to the WWE Universe, as Bayley is a member of the Four Horsewomen, and both Kai and SKY had prolific […] The post Damage Control officially debuts at WWE’s Clash at the Castle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
