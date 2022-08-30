ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man. The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance. Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon. Armond Johnson was found guilty on:. 14 counts of aggravated murder. Three counts of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Suspected drunk driver hit road workers, fled

A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said. Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial wraps for quadruple murder suspect, jury deliberates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village completed closing arguments on Thursday. The jury is now in deliberations. If Armond Johnson Sr. is convicted, he could face...
CLEVELAND, OH

