‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
cleveland19.com
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
Video: Driver arrested after passing police cruiser at 93 mph on I-271
A man was arrested after investigators say he passed a Willoughby Hills police cruiser at high speeds along I-271 on Sunday.
Dirt bike rider speaks out after leading state troopers on 2-hour chase: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how state troopers chased a dirt bike in Cleveland for over two hours. The I-Team tracked down that rider to have him explain why he didn’t stop.
cleveland19.com
$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man. The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance. Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the...
cleveland19.com
Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon. Armond Johnson was found guilty on:. 14 counts of aggravated murder. Three counts of...
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Son dies after being shot by father
A 33-year-old Berlin Heights man has died after he was allegedly shot by his father.
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
Police: Suspected drunk driver hit road workers, fled
A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said. Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.
Man to face death penalty after jury convicts him of killing ex-girlfriend, two children, witness in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday convicted a Cleveland man of murdering his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor who came home just after the massacre in July 2019. Armond Johnson Sr., 29, now faces a possible death sentence.
cleveland19.com
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
Man wrestles gun away from teen robbery suspect
Police say a man in Akron wrestled a gun away from a teen who was trying to rob him.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Delivery person mysteriously produces one of two missing phones: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident told police Aug. 17 that she was to receive two new cell phones through an insurance claim. She was told the phones had been delivered to her home and placed next to a trash can. She checked but did not see them. She contacted the company, who then...
cleveland19.com
Trial wraps for quadruple murder suspect, jury deliberates
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village completed closing arguments on Thursday. The jury is now in deliberations. If Armond Johnson Sr. is convicted, he could face...
