The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO