ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton revive their interest in Watford's Joao Pedro after his move to Newcastle collapsed as Frank Lampard looks to add another forward to his squad following the arrival of Neal Maupay

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Everton have revived their interest in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro.

The Goodison club made an enquiry last week while Newcastle United were still in negotiations for the Brazilian.

That deal, £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, failed to reach conclusion and Newcastle, after hearing confirmation of Callum Wilson's injury, instead switched to £60m Alexander Isak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plC5i_0hbhDR4W00
Everton have revived their interest in Watford's highly-rated Brazilian forward Joao Pedro  

Everton are desperate to add another forward option after signing Neal Maupay from Brighton for £15m, though he missed Tuesday night's draw at Leeds.

They have asked about Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven, Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, Hwang Hee Chan at Wolves and Armando Broja of Chelsea among others.

Pedro has drawn comparison with Richarlison whom Everton signed from Watford in 2018 for an initial £35m and sold this summer to Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwlBB_0hbhDR4W00
Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his front line before the transfer window closes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26D2G2_0hbhDR4W00
Despite Neal Maupay's arrival, Lampard still wants to add at least one more forward to the ranks this window

He was a crucial player for Everton last season in their survival battle but insiders at Watford believe Pedro has the potential to be even better.

The one concern for Everton is that he is still raw but his talent is obvious as he showed for Watford in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle could yet come back into the fray but their budget dictates they would prefer a loan move now with payment next summer.

Everton are signing 32-year-old midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris St Germain, pending his medical on Wednesday, while talks are progressing with Manchester United over a deal for James Garner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5MBG_0hbhDR4W00
Idrissa Gueye will depart Paris St Germain to rejoin Everton after three years in France

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso officially announced as a Barcelona player after the Spanish full-back's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent

Barcelona have confirmed the capture of Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso after the Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent. A statement on the Chelsea website read: 'Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a six-year association with the club in which he lifted plenty of trophies and supplied Blues fans with so many memorable goals.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is confident his Man City side can secure a hat-trick of Premier League titles this season... claiming his team is better equipped than when they tried to achieve the same feat in 2019-20

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are in a better frame of mind to fight for three consecutive titles than when they tried to complete the same feat in 2019-20. City could not recover after quickly falling behind Liverpool that season and Guardiola suggested on Friday it was down to a slip in standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp urges Darwin Nunez to deal with 'really physical' Premier League defenders better and use their talk towards him against them... with striker set to return for Merseyside derby after serving three-match ban

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to use being targeted by opposition defenders to his advantage. The Reds striker returns to the fold for Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton after serving a three-match ban for his red card on his home debut against Crystal Palace. The former Benfica man...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Alexander Isak
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Bamba Dieng woke up on deadline day with no idea where his career was heading... but many in the game believe he got what was coming to him when he failed a medical at Nice after snubbing a move to Leeds

Bamba Dieng arrived at a private airport in Nice ready to board a 3.30pm flight on a plush jet laid on by Leeds so he could complete a £10million move to Elland Road. By this point, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani had already welcomed the Marseille attacker on Twitter. Done deal? Not quite.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The silence that speaks volumes: It's 12 days since the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel that horrified Britain, and on the streets of Liverpool one man's name is on everyone's lips... Yet his fearsome reputation means few dare help police

Birkdale Court is a smart, gated complex on the outskirts of Liverpool. Many of the flats have balconies and French windows overlooking a private courtyard. Audis, Peugeots and Volvos are parked in the bays. Across the road, where detached houses sell for £500,000, a Mercedes soft-top sits on a drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are far from Manchester City copycats after a perfect start to the season... the Spaniard deserves full credit for setting the standards ahead of grudge match at Man United

Not since Arsene Wenger's defending champions in 2004-05 has an Arsenal side started a season with five straight wins. Back then, the Gunners would go into games with a plan to start strong, score early, and steamroll opponents into submission. It feels as if Arsenal are trying to recreate that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Not so glum anymore, Antony? Man United's £85.5m summer signing is all smiles as he trains with his new team-mates for the first time ahead of a possible debut against league leaders Arsenal... after refusing to do so for Ajax in lead up to his exit

New Manchester United forward Antony has trained with his team-mates for the first time days out from the club's clash with Arsenal on Sunday. Antony, 22, joined the club in a deal worth £85.5m from Dutch giants Ajax, reuniting with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Watford#Newcastle United#Goodison#Brazilian#Chelsea#Tottenham#Manchester United
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he wanted Billy Gilmour to head out on loan again this season... but claims midfielder's reluctance to do so triggered permanent move to Brighton on transfer deadline day

Thomas Tuchel has explained Chelsea's decision to allow Billy Gilmour to leave permanently for Brighton. To the surprise of some, Chelsea chose to cash in on young midfielder Gilmour by selling him to the Seagulls for around £9m on deadline day. Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers aged 16 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Brom 1-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's Clarets side blow chance to go top of the Championship as they are downed by a last-gasp Brandon Thomas-Asante equaliser for the hosts

New West Bromwich Albion man Brandon Thomas-Asante clinched a last-gasp equaliser to deny Burnley going top of the Sky Bet Championship at The Hawthorns. Jay Rodriguez, 33, had appeared to break the hearts of his old club, who dominated the game and hit the woodwork twice and missed numerous other chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Harvey Elliott is proof that dreams can come true... turned down by Liverpool at the age of eight, the young star is now running the midfield under Jurgen Klopp - and he won't be fazed by the pressure of the Merseyside derby

The letter arrived on August 24, 2011. That night, Liverpool would play at Exeter in a Carling Cup tie and win 3-1 but, for one young fan, the day began with enormous disappointment. Back then, Harvey Elliott was a little boy with a magic little left foot. He was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marland Yarde has apologised for the 'hurt' and 'distress' he has caused after confirming no action will be taken against him following his arrest in January

England international Marland Yarde confirmed he was the subject of a police investigation relating to what he described in a social media post last night as a 'very serious offence'. Sportsmail understands that after his arrest, Yarde has now left Sale Sharks, the club who employed him at the start...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy