Everton revive their interest in Watford's Joao Pedro after his move to Newcastle collapsed as Frank Lampard looks to add another forward to his squad following the arrival of Neal Maupay

Everton have revived their interest in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro.

The Goodison club made an enquiry last week while Newcastle United were still in negotiations for the Brazilian.

That deal, £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, failed to reach conclusion and Newcastle, after hearing confirmation of Callum Wilson's injury, instead switched to £60m Alexander Isak.

Everton are desperate to add another forward option after signing Neal Maupay from Brighton for £15m, though he missed Tuesday night's draw at Leeds.

They have asked about Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven, Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, Hwang Hee Chan at Wolves and Armando Broja of Chelsea among others.

Pedro has drawn comparison with Richarlison whom Everton signed from Watford in 2018 for an initial £35m and sold this summer to Tottenham.

Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his front line before the transfer window closes

Despite Neal Maupay's arrival, Lampard still wants to add at least one more forward to the ranks this window

He was a crucial player for Everton last season in their survival battle but insiders at Watford believe Pedro has the potential to be even better.

The one concern for Everton is that he is still raw but his talent is obvious as he showed for Watford in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle could yet come back into the fray but their budget dictates they would prefer a loan move now with payment next summer.

Everton are signing 32-year-old midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris St Germain, pending his medical on Wednesday, while talks are progressing with Manchester United over a deal for James Garner.