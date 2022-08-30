Read full article on original website
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Study Shows Arizona Is One Of The Worst States To Live In
The state didn't place well on the list.
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes
Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
Prescott History, Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Housing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
The Top Prescott Podcasts for the week are ready for listening as the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona continues to line-up the region’s most interesting episodes for you. Topics range for medicine, history, business, science, psych and your local news. Here we go:. #1 – Chasing Mythos: 1500’s...
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
Phoenix's Heat Response Office Is Trying To Cool The Concrete City
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the hottest cities in the nation. "It feels like you're breathing in fire into your lungs," said Merrilee Parker, who lives in an Arizona shelter. Back in 1990, Phoenix hit a blistering 122 degrees. So far this year, it's a sweltering 115 degrees. "Almost every...
6,500 Arizona families apply for school vouchers under program expansion
Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have applied for school vouchers under an expansion of the controversial education program. The program once catered mostly to special education students, and helps pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. But a bill signed into law this year by Gov. Doug Ducey provides...
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More
The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all
Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Phoenix Edition)
CraigslistEvery week we visit a different city and see what kinds of cars we can find under $5,000. Here's the haul from sun-scorched Arizona.
