Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes

Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Chris Brady
newsy.com

Phoenix's Heat Response Office Is Trying To Cool The Concrete City

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the hottest cities in the nation. "It feels like you're breathing in fire into your lungs," said Merrilee Parker, who lives in an Arizona shelter. Back in 1990, Phoenix hit a blistering 122 degrees. So far this year, it's a sweltering 115 degrees. "Almost every...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

6,500 Arizona families apply for school vouchers under program expansion

Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have applied for school vouchers under an expansion of the controversial education program. The program once catered mostly to special education students, and helps pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. But a bill signed into law this year by Gov. Doug Ducey provides...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
#State Government#Forbes Recognizes Mesa#Americans
SignalsAZ

DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More

The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
PHOENIX, AZ
Place
Americas
Economy
Politics
Customer Service
AZFamily

Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all

Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
SUN CITY, AZ

