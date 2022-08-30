Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025
The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes. Earlier this week, board members said they would push back the social studies review after hours of public comment.The board voted 8-7 Friday...
KWTX
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the...
Click2Houston.com
Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns
Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
Click2Houston.com
Abbott says raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is ‘unconstitutional’ based on recent court rulings
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Click2Houston.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy ‘racist’
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
KSAT 12
Pregnant Texas woman who claimed unborn child as second passenger had ticket dismissed, gets another
PLANO, Texas – A pregnant Texas woman who received a traffic ticket for driving alone on the HOV lane in Dallas recently had her ticket dismissed, but then got cited a second time for the same reason. Brandy Bottone was cited earlier this summer for driving alone in the...
Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
People
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
Comments / 0