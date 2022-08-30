ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025

The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes. Earlier this week, board members said they would push back the social studies review after hours of public comment.The board voted 8-7 Friday...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns

Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Abbott says raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is ‘unconstitutional’ based on recent court rulings

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy ‘racist’

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
People

Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
LAREDO, TX

