Kingsford, MI

Dickinson County Fair kicks off in Norway

NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson County Fair began Thursday with the Breeding Livestock Show followed by the opening of the carnival rides and exhibition buildings later on in the afternoon. The fair is set to run through 5 p.m. on Labor Day on Monday, September 5. After being...
NORWAY, MI
Best Darn Marching Band: Escanaba High School

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Marching Band brings the Eskymo pride that can’t be denied. “The band is really all about giving spirit and encouragement to everyone in the stands and in the football stadium, all of our players,” said drum major, Grace Sviland, a senior in the marching band. “We are really the driving force for everyone to really encourage school spirit and excitement.”
ESCANABA, MI
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
NORWAY, MI
Our Community Tour Kingsford: The brews keep flowing at 51st State Brewing Company

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Off the beaten path in Kingsford, you’ll find 51st State Brewing Company. “We were looking all through the U.P. for a place to put a business,” said Jeff Brickey, Owner, 51st State Brewing Company. “We were living in Marquette and as you know, Marquette already had a few breweries there so we wanted to go somewhere else. We looked everywhere in the U.P. and we ended up coming to this town and we noticed there was no breweries, had a decent population and the properties were inexpensive. So we found this building which used to be an old bar and it had a long history to it. We got it for a really good price and then we ended up renovating the whole thing. Just gutting the whole building out and starting from scratch.”
KINGSFORD, MI
U.P. City Fest visits Iron River with message of hope

IRON RIVER – The U.P. City Fest by LifeLight brought a sizeable crowd of people to the Iron County Fairgrounds on Aug. 24. The event was free and included concerts by Phil Joel, Cade Thompson and Olivia Simerman along with performances by BMX stunt riders, Stunt Dudes and America’s Got Talent finalists Champions Forever. There were also kids’ games and local food vendors available. Grace Covenant Church offered their support by providing a warm meal for the traveling entourage. The First Baptist Church youth group volunteered their time by helping run the kids’ games and activities.
IRON RIVER, MI
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
ESCANABA, MI
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
ISHPEMING, MI
Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics Michigan

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Run, bike or walk for a cause in the Law Enforcement Torch Run this year. The Torch Run is a fundraiser with a goal to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan. It allows the athletes to compete on local, state, and national level for free. The organization will be hosting community fun runs around the UP and in downstate Michigan that anyone can be a part of.
MICHIGAN STATE
‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ street sign one of two stolen in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Police are asking for the public’s help after someone stole a special street sign to the Iron River community. According to the City of Iron River’s Facebook Page, someone took the ‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ sign that was recently installed to honor the Olympian and Iron River native. The Riverton Drive sign was also taken.
IRON RIVER, MI
Marinette County apple orchard prepares for fall season

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - September starts Thursday - the month that brings the peak of apple-picking season. Apples come in all shapes and sizes and Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara is preparing to showcase its 16 apple varieties for the season. “I select apples that ripen in the first part...
NIAGARA, WI
GAME OF THE WEEK: Kingsford at Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Our first “Game of the Week’ of the 2022 season takes us to Gladstone for a week 2 Great Northern Conference showdown between the Braves and the Kingsford Flivvers. “They got one of the best traditions in the U.P,” said Craig Ness, the...
GLADSTONE, MI
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

