KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Off the beaten path in Kingsford, you’ll find 51st State Brewing Company. “We were looking all through the U.P. for a place to put a business,” said Jeff Brickey, Owner, 51st State Brewing Company. “We were living in Marquette and as you know, Marquette already had a few breweries there so we wanted to go somewhere else. We looked everywhere in the U.P. and we ended up coming to this town and we noticed there was no breweries, had a decent population and the properties were inexpensive. So we found this building which used to be an old bar and it had a long history to it. We got it for a really good price and then we ended up renovating the whole thing. Just gutting the whole building out and starting from scratch.”

KINGSFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO