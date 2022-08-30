Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Dickinson County Fair kicks off in Norway
NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson County Fair began Thursday with the Breeding Livestock Show followed by the opening of the carnival rides and exhibition buildings later on in the afternoon. The fair is set to run through 5 p.m. on Labor Day on Monday, September 5. After being...
UPMATTERS
Best Darn Marching Band: Escanaba High School
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Marching Band brings the Eskymo pride that can’t be denied. “The band is really all about giving spirit and encouragement to everyone in the stands and in the football stadium, all of our players,” said drum major, Grace Sviland, a senior in the marching band. “We are really the driving force for everyone to really encourage school spirit and excitement.”
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
UPMATTERS
Our Community Tour Kingsford: The brews keep flowing at 51st State Brewing Company
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Off the beaten path in Kingsford, you’ll find 51st State Brewing Company. “We were looking all through the U.P. for a place to put a business,” said Jeff Brickey, Owner, 51st State Brewing Company. “We were living in Marquette and as you know, Marquette already had a few breweries there so we wanted to go somewhere else. We looked everywhere in the U.P. and we ended up coming to this town and we noticed there was no breweries, had a decent population and the properties were inexpensive. So we found this building which used to be an old bar and it had a long history to it. We got it for a really good price and then we ended up renovating the whole thing. Just gutting the whole building out and starting from scratch.”
ironcountyreporter.com
U.P. City Fest visits Iron River with message of hope
IRON RIVER – The U.P. City Fest by LifeLight brought a sizeable crowd of people to the Iron County Fairgrounds on Aug. 24. The event was free and included concerts by Phil Joel, Cade Thompson and Olivia Simerman along with performances by BMX stunt riders, Stunt Dudes and America’s Got Talent finalists Champions Forever. There were also kids’ games and local food vendors available. Grace Covenant Church offered their support by providing a warm meal for the traveling entourage. The First Baptist Church youth group volunteered their time by helping run the kids’ games and activities.
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
UPMATTERS
Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics Michigan
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Run, bike or walk for a cause in the Law Enforcement Torch Run this year. The Torch Run is a fundraiser with a goal to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan. It allows the athletes to compete on local, state, and national level for free. The organization will be hosting community fun runs around the UP and in downstate Michigan that anyone can be a part of.
Cadillac Beats Escanaba by 13
CADILLAC – Cadillac recorded a 38-25 win over visiting Escanaba on Thursday. The Vikings (1-1) held a 31-19 lead at the half. Cadillac welcomes in Mt. Pleasant next Friday.
UPMATTERS
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding...
UPMATTERS
‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ street sign one of two stolen in Iron River
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Police are asking for the public’s help after someone stole a special street sign to the Iron River community. According to the City of Iron River’s Facebook Page, someone took the ‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ sign that was recently installed to honor the Olympian and Iron River native. The Riverton Drive sign was also taken.
WLUC
Marinette County apple orchard prepares for fall season
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - September starts Thursday - the month that brings the peak of apple-picking season. Apples come in all shapes and sizes and Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara is preparing to showcase its 16 apple varieties for the season. “I select apples that ripen in the first part...
Cadillac, September 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Escanaba High School football team will have a game with Cadillac High School on September 01, 2022, 13:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
UPMATTERS
GAME OF THE WEEK: Kingsford at Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Our first “Game of the Week’ of the 2022 season takes us to Gladstone for a week 2 Great Northern Conference showdown between the Braves and the Kingsford Flivvers. “They got one of the best traditions in the U.P,” said Craig Ness, the...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting city lawnmower in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A Michigan man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a lawnmower in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State Police and Iron Mountain Police Department are investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
