Tuesday Forecast: Showers & storms, dry rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers and intense storms developed ahead of a cold front on a hot and humid Tuesday afternoon.

Any rain will move east overnight with the front, setting the stage for a drier rest of the week!

Aside from some patchy fog early Wednesday, the day will be nice! Expect lots of sunshine and noticeably lower humidity. Temps will still get hot, though, topping out around 90 degrees.

The dry stretch continues through Friday.

For Labor Day weekend, some humidity returns, along with hit-or-miss storm chances.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .







Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 70.

Wednesday: Sunny and less humid! High 90.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.