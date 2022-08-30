ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home costs decrease in Tampa Bay area

By Olivia Steen
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtLHg_0hbhAfNB00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Housing prices are dropping across the nation, but some real estate experts say the drop in costs may not make it any easier to buy a home.

Earlier this year, houses were selling like hot cakes.

“Five months ago, they had 15 offers in two hours,” said Janice Lockridge Williams, a St. Pete Real Estate Consultant.

Now, sellers are slashing prices as home sales decrease.

“Prices are going down because of the fact that fewer people can afford to buy it.”

While some cities are seeing homes sit idle for several months, Williams said that’s not the case in St. Pete.

“No, because we didn’t have a lot. St. Pete was so devoid of houses it was crazy. What I have seen already is houses that didn’t sell in a day.”

Prices of homes specifically in the Tampa Bay Area spiked more than 20%, according to data from Redfin. That’s more than the national average. Although homes becoming a little cheaper seems like a positive thing, Williams said the housing market is still challenged due to the Federal Reserve raising mortgage rates.

“When they increase the interest rates, your payment goes up. Yes, the houses are going to go down,” Williams said. “They have to, but is that going to help buyers? No. That just continues to shrink the buying pool.”

If you’re looking to buy a home during this time, experts say to rethink your budget, find a local agent who knows your market, and use technology to help you look at your options.

William also advises people to go ahead and buy homes now while the prices are a little lower, because it doesn’t seem like interest rates will go down anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Storage unit rental rates soar in Tampa Bay

September 1, 2022 - According to a recent report from Yardi Matrix, self-storage rental rates have soared in Florida as its cities attracted remote workers during the pandemic. Orlando ranked first with a 7% year-over-year increase in rent for a 10’x10’ climate-controlled unit. Tampa and Miami tied Charleston, Charlotte and Seattle for the second-highest rate increase, at 5%. View the full report here.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak

Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Will the housing downturn hit Tampa Bay?

Home prices are cooling off and a new report predicts a housing downturn through the end of next year. But Tampa Bay has seen some record-highs in the last two years, so the question is: to what extent would a downturn in the market be felt in this area?
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure

Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

WFLA

89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy