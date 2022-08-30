Read full article on original website
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
Gainesville mother charged in 6-year-old daughter’s death after wreck
A Gainesville mother who was involved in a head-on collision in late July that sent a teenager to the hospital and left her daughter dead was accused Wednesday of driving drunk.
