Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for fatal DUI crash

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

6-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash, mother charged in death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Breaking: 16-year-old arrested in double homicide in Snellville area of Gwinnett County

(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old

A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man arrested in connection with overdose death

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested a Gillsville man in connection with the August overdose death of a Cleveland woman. Olaffia Hester, 27, is accused of felony murder after Katelyn Baker, 23 was found dead in a hotel on Aug. 19. According...
CLEVELAND, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Connection To Body Found At M Star Hotel

(Cleveland) – The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department have announced an arrest in connection with a body found at the M Star Hotel in Cleveland last month. According to a media release from Trent Hillsman, GBI Special Agent in Charge with ARDEO, Olaffia...
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Gainesville coach arrested on child molestation charges

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 26 year-old Cameron Millholland faces child molestation charges: Millholland is a former golf coach at Gainesville High School. Police have arrested a former high school teacher accused of child molestation. The Gainesville City School District received a complaint on Aug. 18 against Cameron...
GAINESVILLE, GA

