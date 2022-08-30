(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

