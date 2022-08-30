Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unleashes New Season Six Trailer
My Hero Academia's sixth season will arrive on October 1st, beginning the biggest battle between the heroes and villains that Hero Society has ever seen. With the anime adaptation's fifth season seeing Shigaraki and the League of Villains defeating the Meta Liberation Army, a new terrifying force was formed in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, the UA Academy heroes will lay everything on the line in a bid to save their world with this upcoming story arc set to see some major casualties on both sides.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
New Silent Hill Reveal May Happen Sooner Rather Than Later
The next Silent Hill may be revealed in the near future if new rumors are accurate. Silent Hill is one of the most iconic horror franchises out there, but it has been AWOL for quite some time. The last proper game in the franchise was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, a game that received a mixed reception from critics and was yet another entry that failed to impress fans after the earlier titles in the series. Konami looked to shake up the series with Silent Hills, a much more terrifying game from Hideo Kojima that made its mark on the world with its playable demo, PT. Unfortunately, the game was canceled following turmoil between Kojima and Konami and the series has yet to return.
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Preps Next Arc With Huge Hero Roster Changes
One-Punch Man has officially brought the long running Human Monster saga to its end, and the newest chapter of the series is getting ready for the next major arc with some huge shake ups to the Hero Association line up! The Human Monster saga has been the longest running arc in Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic series to this point, and that means there needs to be some time spent exploring the immediate aftermath of everything that went down. Following the end of the fight in the previous chapter, some major changes for the future have been set in place.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
ComicBook
Z-Man Games Reveals Dueling Deck-Building Game Challengers
Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leaks Hint at New Spider-Verse Skins for Season 4
Fortnite leaks surfaced this week to suggest that some skins from across the Spider-Verse may be coming to the game. One character that's been mentioned several times across these leaks is a hero who goes by a number of different names like Spider-Woman, Spider-Gwen, and Ghost-Spider, but everyone recognizes her still as Gwen Stacy. She's supposedly going to be in the battle pass for Fortnite players to acquire in Season 4, but Epic Games of course hasn't confirmed anything of the sort just yet.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Fans Get Hogwarts Legacy Rewards by Importing House, Wand Early
Harry Potter fans who are looking forward to the new Hogwarts Legacy game got an opportunity this week to go ahead and start fleshing out their profile in the game to a degree. In doing so, players also can earn some easy rewards that'll be usable once the game actually releases. This early feature for Hogwarts Legacy follows a trailer released recently during Gamescom as well as the unveiling of the game's Collector's Edition.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Theory Blames Korg for Lying About What Really Happened in the Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding a lot this year with the introduction of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and even The Mighty Thor. The Mighty Thor is technically a new character from the comics. Jane Foster wields Thor's hammer and gets all of his abilities. Thor: Love and Thunder introduces us to the character played by Natalie Portman, all the while telling a very interesting story. Korg(Taika Waititi) narrates the film from start to finish, and that might be an indication that some of the things in the film didn't actually happen. One Marvel Studios fan on Reddit reveals an interesting theory that Korg was lying to the children he told the story too.
Comments / 0