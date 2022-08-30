Read full article on original website
Ischemia and reperfusion injury combined with cisplatin induces immunogenic cell death in lung cancer cells
A first-line chemotherapeutic drug for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cisplatin (CDDP), fails to induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) because it fails to induce calreticulin (CRT) exposure on the cell surface. We investigated the potential of ischemia and reperfusion injury (I/R) combined with CDDP to induce ICD in lung cancer cells. The in vitro model of I/R, oxygen-glucose deprivation and reperfusion (OGD/R), effectively induced CRT exposure, ATP secretion, high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) release and eIF2Î± phosphorylation in both Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) and A549 cells when combined with CDDP. By using a vaccine assay and coculture with bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDCs), we showed that OGD/R restored the immunogenicity of CDDP by phosphorylating eIF2Î± and demonstrated that OGD/R"‰+"‰CDDP (O"‰+"‰C) is an ICD inducer. Using the inguinal tumor model, we found that I/R significantly enhanced the tumor-killing effect of CDDP and Mitomycin C, and this effect relied on adaptive antitumor immunity. Consistently, I"‰+"‰C altered the ratio of interferon-gamma-secreting T lymphocytes, thus overcoming the immunosuppressive effect induced by CDDP. In conclusion, our research presents a new combination strategy and indicates that I/R is a potential anticancer immunogenic modality when combined with nonimmunogenic chemotherapy.
FOXD1 facilitates pancreatic cancer cell proliferation, invasion, and metastasis by regulating GLUT1-mediated aerobic glycolysis
Although FOXD1 has been found to be involved in the malignant processes of several types of cancers, its role in pancreatic cancer (PC) is not well understood. This study aimed to investigate the expression and function of FOXD1 in PC. We found that FOXD1 mRNA and protein expression were upregulated in PC tissues compared with non-tumor tissues, and high expression level of FOXD1 was associated with an adverse prognostic index of PC. The results of in vitro and in vivo assays indicate that overexpression of FOXD1 promotes aerobic glycolysis and the capacity of PC cells to proliferate, invade, and metastasize, whereas FOXD1 knockdown inhibits these functions. The results of mechanistic experiments suggest that FOXD1 can not only directly promote SLC2A1 transcription but also inhibit the degradation of SLC2A1 through the RNA-induced silencing complex. As a result, FOXD1 enhances GLUT1 expression and ultimately facilitates PC cell proliferation, invasion, and metastasis by regulating aerobic glycolysis. Taken together, FOXD1 is suggested to be a potential therapeutic target for PC.
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
Nocturia independently predicts left ventricular hypertrophy and left atrial enlargement among patients with cardiac symptoms
Nocturia can be caused by urological disorders and systemic diseases, including heart diseases. We aimed to investigate the relationship between nocturia and structural abnormalities on echocardiography. Adult patients who underwent echocardiography for cardiac symptoms or heart murmur or had a history of structural heart disease were included. The voiding times during sleep hours were collected prospectively. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to evaluate the predictive value of bothersome nocturia (nocturia"‰â‰¥"‰2) on echocardiographic abnormalities. Of 299 patients, 182 (60.9%) reported bothersome nocturia. In patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years, hypertension and left atrial enlargement (LAE) were associated with higher occurrences of bothersome nocturia. On multivariate analysis, bothersome nocturia was a predictive factor of LAE (odds ratio [OR] 2.453, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.363"“4.416, p"‰="‰0.003). Moreover, bothersome nocturia could predict both LAE and left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) (OR 2.285, 95% CI 1.151"“4.536, p"‰="‰0.018; OR 2.056, 95% CI 1.025"“4.124, p"‰="‰0.043) in the elderly. Older age, hypertension, and LAE were risk factors for bothersome nocturia. Moreover, bothersome nocturia was predictive of LAE and LVH in the elderly. Patients with bothersome nocturia without other significant lower urinary tract symptoms should be referred to cardiologists.
Publisher Correction: Cell landscape of larval and adult Xenopus laevis at single-cell resolution
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31949-2, published online 25 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the punctuation of the last name of the fourth author, which incorrectly read '<Weigao E.>.' The correct version contains no punctuation and states '<Weigao E>'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation overcome the poor prognosis of patients with IKZF1plus CD20"“a very high-risk subtype in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Genetic deletions of IKZF1 (IKZF1del) and IKZF1del plus other mutations (IKZF1plus) have been identified in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) with a poor prognosis. Herein, we investigated the combination of IKZF1del and CD20 immunotypes in adult patients with B-ALL in the PDT-ALL-2016 cohort. This study cohort consisted of 161 patients with B-ALL with detailed information on IKZF1del and CD20 expression. The independent cohort included 196 patients from the TARGET dataset. IKZF1del was detected in 36.0% of patients with 3-year event-free survival (EFS) of 37.1"‰Â±"‰6.7% and overall survival (OS) of 51.5"‰Â±"‰7.3%, compared to IKZF1 wild-type (IKZF1wt) with an EFS 55.3"‰Â±"‰5.1% (P"‰="‰0.011) and OS 74.4"‰Â±"‰4.5% (P"‰="‰0.013), respectively. CD20-positive (CD20+) was associated with inferior EFS compared to the CD20-negative (CD20-) group (P"‰="‰0.020). Furthermore, IKZF1del coupled with CD20+, IKZF1del/CD20+, comprised 12.4% of patients with a 3-year EFS of 25.0"‰Â±"‰9.7%, compared with IKZF1wt/CD20âˆ’ (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) and IKZF1del/CD20âˆ’ (P"‰="‰0.047) groups. Multivariable analyses demonstrated the independence of IKZF1del/CD20+, with the highest predicted hazard ratio for EFS and OS. Furthermore, the prognostic panel of IKZF1del/CD20+ was confirmed in the TARGET cohort. Notably, neither the IKZF1del, CD20+, or IKZF1del/CD20+ groups were identified to have poor outcomes in the cohort of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (n"‰="‰81).Collectively, our data define IKZF1del/CD20+ as a very high-risk subtype in B-ALL, and allo-HSCT could abrogate the poor outcome of both IKZF1del and IKZF1del/CD20+ subsets.
Neurofibromatosis type 1, severe cervical spinal kyphotic deformity, and vertebral arteriovenous fistula presenting with tetraplegia: case report and literature review
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) is an autosomal-dominant disorder affecting 1 in 3000 individuals worldwide. NF-1 is characterized by cafÃ©-au-lait macules and peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Patients with NF-1 frequently exhibit bony dysplasia, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis or kyphosis, pseudarthrosis of the tibia, and soft tissue tumors. Some patients with NF-1 exhibit spinal changes, including acutely angled cervical kyphosis. Prior studies have also described arteriovenous (AV) fistulas in individuals with NF-1, as well as a predisposition to cervical fistulas which display symptoms secondary to mass effect, rather than hemorrhage. Sometimes, fistulas are incidentally detected during evaluations for cervical kyphotic deformities.
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Comparison of two free light chain assays: performance of the involved free light chain ratio and implications for diagnosis of multiple myeloma
The free light chain (FLC) assay is a valuable tool to screen and prognosticate plasma cell disorders (PCDs), follow response to therapy and progression. The definition of multiple myeloma (MM) requiring therapy was updated in 2014 by the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) to include the use of the FLC as an independent criterion for diagnosis of MM even in the absence of hypercalcemia, renal insufficiency, anemia or bone lesions (CRAB), and patients with myeloma defining events (MDE: more than one bone lesion by MRI; bone marrow plasmacytosis of greater than 60%; or an involved to uninvolved FLC ratio (iFLCr) of 100 or more along with an involved FLC concentration (iFLC) of at least 100"‰mg/L were recategorized as MM instead of SMM [1]. The original studies that prompted the change in SMM and MM definitions found the iFLCr cutoff of 100 or more to be associated with a 97% specificity of progression to MM or AL at 2 years. All initial studies were done using the FreeLiteTM reagents (The Binding Site, Birmingham, UK). Other manufacturers have recently developed their own FLC assays. Sebia developed an FLC assay, which like the FreeLite assay uses polyclonal antibodies to FLCs. Unlike the FreeLite assay, which depends on nephelometry or turbidimetry, the Sebia assay is an ELISA method amenable to automation in multiple platforms without a change in how the samples are processed. It is known that there is a less than ideal linear correlation between the tests [2,3,4] (and our data is shown as supplemental materials), but little is known about the performance of the iFLCr cut-points between tests. In this work, we focus on two important FLC applications among patients with MM and smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM). The first relates to the diagnosis of MM; the second to the risk of SMM progression to MM using modern definitions.
Silybin induces endothelium-dependent vasodilation via TRPV4 channels in mouse mesenteric arteries
Silybin is a flavonolignan extracted from the seeds of Silybum marianum that has been used as a dietary supplement for treating hepatic diseases and components of metabolic syndrome such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension. Transient receptor potential vanilloid 4 (TRPV4) channels are Ca2+-permeable, nonselective cation channels that regulate vascular endothelial function and blood flow. However, the relationship between silybin and TRPV4 channels in small mesenteric arteries remains unknown. In our study, we carried out a molecular docking experiment by using Discovery Studio v3.5 to predict the binding of silybin to TRPV4. Activation of TRPV4 with silybin was detected via intracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+]i) measurement and patch clamp experiments. The molecular docking results showed that silybin was likely to bind to the ankyrin repeat domain of TPRV4. [Ca2+]i measurements in mesenteric arterial endothelial cells (MAECs) and TRPV4-overexpressing HEK293 (TRPV4"“HEK293) cells demonstrated that silybin induced Ca2+ influx by activating TRPV4 channels. The patch clamp experiments indicated that in TRPV4"“HEK293 cells, silybin induced TRPV4-mediated cation currents. In addition, in high-salt-induced hypertensive mice, oral administration of silybin decreased systolic blood pressure (SBP) and significantly improved the arterial dilatory response to acetylcholine. Our findings provide the first evidence that silybin could induce mesenteric endothelium-dependent vasodilation and reduce blood pressure in high-salt-induced hypertensive mice via TRPV4 channels, thereby revealing the potential effect of silybin on preventing endothelial dysfunction-related cardiovascular diseases.
PD-L2 controls peripherally induced regulatory T cells by maintaining metabolic activity and Foxp3 stability
Regulatory T (Treg) cells are central to limit immune responses to allergens. Here we show that PD-L2 deficiency prevents the induction of tolerance to ovalbumin and control of airway hyperreactivity, in particular by limiting pTreg numbers and function. In vitro, PD-1/PD-L2 interactions increase iTreg numbers and stability. In mice lacking PD-L2 we find lower numbers of splenic pTregs at steady state, producing less IL-10 upon activation and with reduced suppressive activity. Remarkably, the numbers of splenic pTregs are restored by adoptively transferring PD-L2high dendritic cells to PD-L2KO mice. Functionally, activated pTregs lacking PD-L2 show lower Foxp3 expression, higher methylation of the Treg-Specific Demethylation Region (TSDR) and a decreased Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) cycle associated with a defect in mitochondrial function and ATP production. Consequently, pyruvate treatment of PD-L2KO mice partially restores IL-10 production and airway tolerance. Together, our study highlights the importance of the PD-1/PD-L2 axis in the control of metabolic pathways regulating pTreg Foxp3 stability and suppressive functions, opening up avenues to further improve mucosal immunotherapy.
Author Correction: Histone acetylome-wide associations in immune cells from individuals with active Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection
Correction to: Nature Microbiology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-021-01049-w, published online 31 January 2022. This paper was originally published under a standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and neonates (MIS-N) associated with COVID-19: optimizing definition and management
During the SARS-CoV-2-associated infection (COVID-19), pandemic initial reports suggested relative sparing of children inversely related to their age. Children and neonates have a decreased incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and if infected they manifested a less severe phenotype, in part due to enhanced innate immune response. However, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) or paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 emerged involving coronary artery aneurysms, cardiac dysfunction, and multiorgan inflammatory manifestations. MIS-C has many similarities to Kawasaki disease and other inflammatory conditions and may fit within a spectrum of inflammatory conditions based on immunological results. More recently neonates born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy demonstrated evidence of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome with raised inflammatory markers and multiorgan, especially cardiac dysfunction that has been described as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in neonates (MIS-N). However, there is a variation in definitions and management algorithms for MIS-C and MIS-N. Further understanding of baseline immunological responses to allow stratification of patient groups and accurate diagnosis will aid prognostication, and inform optimal immunomodulatory therapies.
Assessing related factors to fasting blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin in patients with type 2 diabetes simultaneously by a multivariate longitudinal marginal model
The multivariate marginal model can be used to simultaneously examine the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. The model fitted to multivariate longitudinal data should prevent redundant parameter estimation in order to have greater efficiency. In this study, a multivariate marginal model is used to simultaneously investigate the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c with longitudinal data for patients with type 2 diabetes in Northern Iran. The present research is a retrospective cohort study. Overall, 500 medical records with complete information were reviewed. The multivariate marginal model is used to determine the factors associated with FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. Data have been analyzed in R-3.4.0 using 'mmm2' package. Given that the coefficients for the interactions of rtype with the intercept, time, family history of diabetes, history of hypertension, history of smoking, insulin therapy, systolic/diastolic blood pressure and duration of disease at first visit are significantly different from zero (P"‰<"‰0.05), the effect of the independent variables on the two response variables is different and different coefficients should be used for each. Therefore, the interactions of these variables with rtype are kept in the final model. The coefficients for the interactions of rtype with sex, age at first visit, history of high cholesterol, and weight are not significantly different from zero (P"‰>"‰0.05), indicating that their effect on the two response variables is similar and only one coefficient should be used for each. We examined the similarity of coefficients when fitting the longitudinal multivariate model for the relationship between FBS/HbA1c and sex, age, history of high blood cholesterol, and body weight. If an independent variable has similar effects on both responses, only one coefficient should be estimated, which will increase the efficiency of the model and the reliability of the results.
Self-initialized active contours for microscopic cell image segmentation
Level set models are suitable for processing topological changes in different regions of images while performing segmentation. Active contour models require an empirical setting for initial parameters, which is tedious for the end-user. This study proposes an incremental level set model with the automatic initialization of contours based on local and global fitting energies that enable it to capture image regions containing intensity corruption or other light artifacts. The region-based area and the region-based length terms use signed pressure force (SPF) to strengthen the balloon force. SPF helps to achieve a smooth version of the gradient descent flow in terms of energy minimization. The proposed model is tested on multiple synthetic and real images. Our model has four advantages: first, there is no need for the end user to initialize the parameters; instead, the model is self-initialized. Second, it is more accurate than other methods. Third, it shows lower computational complexity. Fourth, it does not depend on the starting position of the contour. Finally, we evaluated the performance of our model on microscopic cell images (Coelho et al., in: 2009 IEEE international symposium on biomedical imaging: from nano to macro, IEEE, 2009) to confirm that its performance is superior to that of other state-of-the-art models.
Comparative study of dinoprostone and misoprostol for induction of labor in patients with premature rupture of membranes after 35Â weeks
The modalities of induction of labor in the event of premature rupture of membranes are controversial. The main purpose of this study was to compare the modalities of delivery after the use of dinoprostone or misoprostol for labor induction in the preterm rupture of membranes after 35Â weeks in women with an unfavorable cervix. We then studied maternal and fetal morbidity for the two drugs. Retrospective, single-center, comparative cohort study in a level 3 maternity unit in France from 2009 to 2018 comparing vaginal administration of misoprostol 50Â Âµg every six hours (maximum 150Â Âµg) and administration of dinoprostone 10Â mg, a slow-release vaginal insert, for 24Â h (maximum 20Â mg), for labor induction in the preterm rupture of membranes after 35Â weeks in women with an unfavorable cervix (Bishop score"‰<"‰6). We included 904 patients, 656 in the misoprostol group and 248 in the dinoprostone group. Vaginal delivery rate was significantly higher in the dinoprostone group (89% vs. 82%, p"‰="‰0.016). There were more cesarean sections for abnormal fetal heart rate in the misoprostol group (p"‰="‰0.005). The time interval from induction to the beginning of the active phase of labor and the duration of labor were shorter in the misoprostol group than in the dinoprostone group (437Â min vs. 719Â min, p"‰<"‰0.001 and 335Â min vs. 381Â min, p"‰="‰0.0023, respectively). Maternal and neonatal outcomes were not significantly different in the two groups. Vaginal dinoprostone used for labor induction in preterm rupture of membranes seems to be more effective for vaginal delivery than vaginal misoprostol (50Â Âµg).
Geometry-controlled phase transition in vibrated granular media
We report experiments on the dynamics of vibrated particles constrained in a two-dimensional vertical container, motivated by the following question: how to get the most out of a given external vibration to maximize internal disorder (e.g. to blend particles) and agitation (e.g. to absorb vibrations)? Granular media are analogs to classical thermodynamic systems, where the injection of energy can be achieved by shaking them: fluidization arises by tuning either the amplitude or the frequency of the oscillations. Alternatively, we explore what happens when another feature, the container geometry, is modified while keeping constant the energy injection. Our method consists in modifying the container base into a V-shape to break the symmetries of the inner particulate arrangement. The lattice contains a compact hexagonal solid-like crystalline phase coexisting with a loose amorphous fluid-like phase, at any thermal agitation. We show that both the solid-to-fluid volume fraction and the granular temperature depend not only on the external vibration but also on the number of topological defects triggered by the asymmetry of the container. The former relies on the statistics of the energy fluctuations and the latter is consistent with a two-dimensional melting transition described by the KTHNY theory.
Searching for the ground state of complex spin-ice systems using deep learning techniques
Searching for the ground state of a given system is one of the most fundamental and classical questions in scientific research fields. However, when the system is complex and large, it often becomes an intractable problem; there is essentially no possibility of finding a global energy minimum state with reasonable computational resources. Recently, a novel method based on deep learning techniques was devised as an innovative optimization method to estimate the ground state. We apply this method to one of the most complicated spin-ice systems, aperiodic Penrose P3 patterns. From the results, we discover new configurations of topologically induced emergent frustrated spins, different from those previously known. Additionally, a candidate of the ground state for a still unexplored type of Penrose P3 spin-ice system is first proposed through this study. We anticipate that the capabilities of the deep learning techniques will not only improve our understanding on the physical properties of artificial spin-ice systems, but also bring about significant advances in a wide range of scientific research fields requiring computational approaches for optimization.
Heavy metals in lake surface sediments in protected areas in Poland: concentration, pollution, ecological risk, sources and spatial distribution
This paper presents the state and spatial distribution of surface sediment contamination of 77 lakes in Poland by Cr, Ni, Cd, Pb, Zn, and Cu. The analyzed lakes were located within a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union (EU). Spatial distribution of the heavy metals (HMs), factors favoring the delivery/accumulation of HMs in surface sediments, and pollution sources were analyzed. The results indicate the contamination of lake sediments by HMs, but the potentially toxic effects of HMs are only found in single lakes. The spatial distribution of Cr indicates predominant impacts of point sources, while for Pb, Ni, and Zn, the impact of non-point sources. The analysis showed the presence of areas with very high values of particular HMs (hot spots) in the western part of Poland, while a group of 5Â lakes with very low values of Ni, Pb, and Zn (cold spots) was identified in the central part of Poland. Principal component analysis showed that presence of wetlands is a factor limiting HMs inflow to lakes. Also, lower HMs concentrations were found in lake surface sediments located in catchments with a higher proportion of national parks and nature reserves. Higher HMs concentrations were found in lakes with a high proportion of Special Protection Areas designated under the EU Birds Directive. The positive matrix factorization analysis identified four sources of HMs. High values of HMs concentrations indicate their delivery from industrial, urbanized, and agricultural areas. However, these impacts overlap, which disturbs the characteristic quantitative profiles assigned to these pollution sources.
