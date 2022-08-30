Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Mailbox thief steals $1,500 check, leaves banana peel: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Two residents on opposite sides of town -- Lawton to the west and Pepperwood to the east -- reported thefts of items left overnight in their respective mailboxes from Aug. 31 possibly into Sept. 1. Friends -- not the U.S. Postal Service -- had dropped off skin care products in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman blames officer for broken car window: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 3:05 a.m. Aug. 28, an officer saw a group of people standing in the municipal parking lot at 1815 Coventry Road. The officer learned that multiple people were stating that someone had broken into their cars. One of those people, whose rear driver’s side window had been broken out,...
Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting man during robbery in Akron Thursday
Two teens were arrested after shooting a man during a robbery in Akron Thursday night, Akron Police said.
Officers find possible hallucinogenic drug in car: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 10:58 p.m. Aug. 25, an officer saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with an expired license plate. The car was stopped and the officer noticed probable cause to search the car. A substance, believed to be a hallucinogenic drug, was recovered from inside the car. It will...
Two East Cleveland police officers charged with felony theft in office, tampering
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday slapped two East Cleveland police officers with felony charges of theft in office and tampering with evidence. The charges against Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll come one week after the city’s chief of police, Scott Gardner, was also indicted on charges including theft in office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Driver arrested after passing police cruiser at 93 mph on I-271
A man was arrested after investigators say he passed a Willoughby Hills police cruiser at high speeds along I-271 on Sunday.
Delivery person mysteriously produces one of two missing phones: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident told police Aug. 17 that she was to receive two new cell phones through an insurance claim. She was told the phones had been delivered to her home and placed next to a trash can. She checked but did not see them. She contacted the company, who then...
Man urinates in bushes: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. Aug. 18, a resident reported that a man had exited a white sedan and began to urinate in some bushes. The resident said that when he told the man to stop, the man swore at him before getting back into the car and leaving the area. Officers...
Woman accuses brother of biting pet lizard’s head: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Aug. 28 that her brother had bitten the head of her bearded dragon support pet while on a Facetime call. She said he bit the reptile on the head and throat before she put the animal in its cage and called police. Officers spoke to the man,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of dragging elderly woman during robbery in New Jersey found in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of taking a purse from an elderly woman and then dragging her with a stolen vehicle in New Jersey was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Shaker Heights. Gustavo Monteiro, 27, was wanted by police in Bayonne, New Jersey on a charge of...
Brook Park police arrest couple stealing plastic flowers, coins from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park man, 62, and a Brook Park woman, 56, were arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 after they were caught stealing plastic flowers from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. Someone called police about a suspicious man who was removing...
cleveland19.com
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Driver skirts maneuverability test for 24 years: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Running a random registration check on a westbound Ford around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, police found that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles listed the owner as not having a valid driver’s license. Intrigued by this crime computer notation, police stopped the Maple Heights woman, 40, who said she...
Here’s a (street) sign that school is back in session in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 21, and a Wooster man, 18, were arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 after they were caught carrying stolen street signs on West Bagley Road. Police on patrol spotted the men. The older man was carrying a West Bagley sign and the younger man was holding a Daisy Avenue sign.
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
Teen driver passes stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 12:40 p.m. Aug. 24, a Bay Village Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed his stopped school bus -- with flashing red lights and stop sign extended -- while he was loading children. After reviewing video surveillance from the bus, officers were able to identify the driver. The...
Two boys face charges after fighting in high school: Berea Police Blotter
Two Brook Park boys, 17 and 15, face disorderly conduct charges after they fought each other in art class at Berea-Midpark High School, 165 E. Bagley.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1