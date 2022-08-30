ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467uQ7_0hbh7vAt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week.

According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Police said the woman had just put her dog, a 4-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Martha, into her Jeep Grand Cherokee when the suspects pulled up next to her vehicle in a stolen Kia Sportage.

Beagles rescued from lab-experiment breeding facility arrive in Columbus

The Sportage was blocking the victim’s vehicle as well as the car parked next to her.

A passenger in the Sportage then got out of the car and climbed into the Jeep, allegedly hitting the woman in the head with an unknown object.

The Jeep, the victim’s wallet (without any money inside it), and the dog were all found a day later on Argyle Drive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-3941, the department’s robbery squad at 614-645-4665, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-481-8477.

A photo of the suspect who was the passenger in the Sportage is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avIGd_0hbh7vAt00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man who is under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, per police. CPD state that officers went to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Police searching for missing 4-year-old from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon. Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m. Mutivito is described as 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

$250K bond set for 21-year-old charged in May homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man made his first appearance in court Friday after being accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. After being arrested on Thursday, Paul Harris III, 21, was in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where a $250,000 bond was set during his arraignment, according to court documents. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Easton#Pet Smart#Property Crime#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction

Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy