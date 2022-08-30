ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
Haysville medical clinic to shut down

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
First Alert Forecast September 2nd

Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion. Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects. Rep. Gail Finney laid to rest in celebration of life ceremony. Updated: 9 hours ago. Family and friends...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
Wichita family’s three generations of physicians honored

Dr. G.G. Brown moved his medical practice to Wichita in 1908 to serve the city’s black community. Although the days of segregated medicine are long gone, the need for black physicians such as Dr. Brown has never been more acute than it is now. “We really need to figure...
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20. She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.
COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is pausing COVID-19 boosters for people 12 years and older. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over age 12 and Moderna for people over age 18. Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.
Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact

Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
Wild Lights to return to the Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extremely popular Wild Lights exhibit is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo this fall. It will run from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 30. Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors along with interactive displays. The zoo says most of the displays will be new this […]
