KWCH.com
Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Health Department preparing to receive updated COVID-19 boosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the Center for Disease Control recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters, many have questions on who should be getting the new boosters and when. The new boosters are bivalent shots that contain half the original vaccine that came out in December 2020. And...
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
KWCH.com
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion. Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects. Rep. Gail Finney laid to rest in celebration of life ceremony. Updated: 9 hours ago. Family and friends...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
kmuw.org
Wichita family’s three generations of physicians honored
Dr. G.G. Brown moved his medical practice to Wichita in 1908 to serve the city’s black community. Although the days of segregated medicine are long gone, the need for black physicians such as Dr. Brown has never been more acute than it is now. “We really need to figure...
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
KWCH.com
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20. She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.
KWCH.com
COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is pausing COVID-19 boosters for people 12 years and older. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over age 12 and Moderna for people over age 18. Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.
KWCH.com
Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact
KWCH.com
Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
KWCH.com
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In three weeks, five guns have been found in Wichita Public Schools. The district confirmed the information following the end of a chaotic week. Six high schools reported situations requiring a police response - including three of the five guns found in students’ possession at West, Heights and East.
KWCH.com
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
adastraradio.com
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
Wild Lights to return to the Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extremely popular Wild Lights exhibit is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo this fall. It will run from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 30. Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors along with interactive displays. The zoo says most of the displays will be new this […]
KWCH.com
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The money to Wichita State is for the South Kansas Coalition. With $51.4 million in funding...
kcur.org
This 72-year-old lawyer thinks about retirement, but rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Defunct Wichita car dealer faces $36,000 more in fines for deceptive practices
The dealership was fined $143,000 for consumer violations back in April.
