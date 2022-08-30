Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
myedmondsnews.com
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
whatcomtalk.com
Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11
The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council set to confirm new public works director Sept. 6
After nine months of being without a public works director, the City of Edmonds is set to hire Oscar Antillon, who currently is the public works director for the Town of Los Altos Hills, California. The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming Antillon at its Tuesday, Sept....
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1
The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College. This year’s theme is Racial Community Healing. Keynote panelists are Ijeoma Oluo and Nikkita Oliver, with moderator...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
myedmondsnews.com
Prepping for Labor Day at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Labor Day weekend signals so many different things to people. For many, Labor Day represents the last hurrah of the season, as school starts for children and temperatures cool down with the approach of autumn. It is traditionally a great time to barbecue and spend time with family and friends.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan
The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services. “The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: In the swim
It’s been a busy summer at Edmonds’ Yost Pool, and photographer Matthew Ralston captured this recent shot of lap swimmers, at left, and swim lessons, at right. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat
LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsored: Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red...
myedmondsnews.com
Three more summaries of Edmonds City Council applicant interviews for Position 1 seat
Here’s our summary of three of the six candidates who were interviewed by the Edmonds City Council Monday, Aug. 29 to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. The council also met with 10 candidates Saturday, Aug. 27 and you can see those summaries of interviews here and here.
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
myedmondsnews.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
lynnwoodtimes.com
$46 million acquisition of Northview Corporate Center in Lynnwood by Nitze-Stagen
SEATTLE, Wash., August 31, 2022—Nitze-Stagen, a leading Seattle real estate development, investment, and management company, announced yesterday that it has purchased the Northview Office Building located at 20700 – 44th Avenue in Lynnwood, for $46 million. The office building will be part of Nitze-Stagen’s Opportunity Zone portfolio and...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
75 people experiencing homelessness in Chinatown-International District moved to shelter
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homeless Authority said on Tuesday that 75 people who were experiencing homelessness in the Chinatown-International District were moved to shelters, inpatient treatments or other types of housing resources. The efforts to support people living at Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
