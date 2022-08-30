ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Jefferson County, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
Hoover, AL
Government
wbrc.com

18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews. It happened just before 6 a.m. The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while. No word on...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diseases#General Health
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wvtm13.com

Indiana woman killed in Cullman County crash Wednesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A crash involving several vehicles killed one person and injured several others. The Alabama State Troopers reported the multi-vehicle crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, on Interstate 65 just north of Colony in Cullman County. A passenger in one vehicle was killed when a...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood

An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Sticky summertime humidity swamps the region

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sticky summertime humidity swamps the region with a good chance of showers and storms through the extended holiday weekend. Check out the video forecast above for the latest!. NOT A RAIN OUT, JUST RAINY PERIODS. A chance of showers and storms: it’s one of the most...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy