wvtm13.com
Road closed as homicide investigation underway on Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police officers have closed Arkadelphia Road, as a homicide investigation is underway. The Birmingham Police Department stated on social media that public information officers were on the way to the scene, located in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road. Emergency crews were called to the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Center Point City Council discusses sheriff’s policing proposal
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council discussed and took issues with several points outlined in a proposed contract from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department during the Center Point City Council meeting Thursday evening. In a brief meeting held at the Center Point Community Center while the City […]
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
wbrc.com
18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews. It happened just before 6 a.m. The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while. No word on...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County residents to vote on regulation of low-speed vehicles, golf carts
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — This November, Shelby County voters will see an amendment on their ballot regarding the use of low speed vehicles. If the amendment passes it would authorize the Shelby County Commission and municipalities to regulate the use of vehicles like certain golf carts on certain public roads.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
wbrc.com
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash involving several vehicles closes part of I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Northbound lanes are closed on I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday afternoon due to a deadly crash involving several vehicles. The Cullman County coroner said that one person had been killed in the crash. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the 291 mile marker.
72-year-old serving life for murder dies at Donaldson prison; no foul play, coroner says
A 72-year-old inmate serving life for murder died Thursday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. Clarence Coefield was found unresponsive in the west Jefferson County’s prison infirmary where he was being treated for significant natural disease. He was pronounced dead at 3:26 am. Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
wvtm13.com
Indiana woman killed in Cullman County crash Wednesday
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A crash involving several vehicles killed one person and injured several others. The Alabama State Troopers reported the multi-vehicle crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, on Interstate 65 just north of Colony in Cullman County. A passenger in one vehicle was killed when a...
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood
An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
wvtm13.com
Sticky summertime humidity swamps the region
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sticky summertime humidity swamps the region with a good chance of showers and storms through the extended holiday weekend. Check out the video forecast above for the latest!. NOT A RAIN OUT, JUST RAINY PERIODS. A chance of showers and storms: it’s one of the most...
Birmingham Water Works responds to Woodfin’s calls for change
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Birmingham Water Works have spoken out for the first time since Mayor Randall Woodfin took them to task earlier this week. Woodfin called out the board for what he called a poor billing system. He said he has received complaints about extremely high water bills and inconsistent billing. […]
