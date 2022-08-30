Effective: 2022-09-02 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms 3 miles east of Tyndall Air Force Base. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base and Davis Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

