Effective: 2022-09-03 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Anderson County in upstate South Carolina Eastern Oconee County in upstate South Carolina Southwestern Pickens County in upstate South Carolina * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated repeated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past three hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through noon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clemson, Seneca, Reed Creek, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Hartwell, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Jocassee, Jocassee Gorges, Gorges State Park, Oakway, Townville, Fair Play and Bad Creek. Flash flooding is most likely along Richland Creek, Perkins Creek, Snow Creek, and tributaries leading to Lake Hartwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO