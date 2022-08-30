Read full article on original website
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Last week was the first official week of college football across the country, but this week marks the first in which every team gets to take the field. That includes the matchup of the week when No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Statewide Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Sept 2, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday night’s high-school scores from around the state of Ohio, provided by The Associated Press. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Cols. Eastmoor 6. Circleville Logan Elm 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 10. Clayton Northmont 31, Hilliard Davidson 0. Cle. Glenville 27, Avon 21. Cle. VASJ 49,...
Fantastic freshmen, now super sophomores ready to lead Walsh Jesuit girls soccer yet again
There are always expectations when you play for the Walsh Jesuit girls soccer team. But when you’re 14 years old ready for your first season with the Warriors and come in with a lot of fanfare, those hopes can be a little much. Hannah Pachan and Reagan Pentz hit...
Watch: Poland vs. Canfield high school football
The Cardinals are looking for their sixth win in a row against rival Poland.
Chardon vs. South volleyball: Hilltoppers take three-set battle with Rebels
After a win over Madison to open Western Reserve Conference play, Chardon looked for its second conference victory when it traveled to South on Sept. 1. The Rebels were up to the task as they made the Hilltoppers earn every point. In all three sets, South started strong. But the...
