El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather for Labor Day weekend

El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Expect a cloudy Labor Day Weekend!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF! Expect some beautiful gloomy weather over your Labor Day weekend.☂️💙🌸. Well for those of you heading to Minerpalooza today!⛏ We are expecting some beautiful cloudy skies but we are forecasting 20% chance of rain!☔️ Bring those umbrellas on ponchos in case we see a storm during the event!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Overgrowth in weeds across the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rescue crews search for injured hiker on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso

If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Bundt Cakes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The baking business Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday giving away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets across North America on Sep. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a big giveaway at all bakeries within El Paso and across North America. The first 250 guests at each bakery on […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans

The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans stock up on gas, 40 cents cheaper per gallon

EL PASO, Texas -- Circle K offered gas for 40 cents cheaper a gallon as a part of Circle K fuel day Thursday from 4-7, and El Pasoans showed up to stock up. The gas discount brought out tons of people eager to put the high summer gas prices in the past.
EL PASO, TX
Weather
Environment
93.1 KISS FM

The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do

What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Fatal train derailment in the Lower Valley; homes evacuated

UPDATE: The following is a statement from Union Pacific:. “We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life Monday in El Paso, Texas, after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. CDT during a routine process used to process...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
EL PASO, TX

