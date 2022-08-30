Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather for Labor Day weekend
El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Expect a cloudy Labor Day Weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF! Expect some beautiful gloomy weather over your Labor Day weekend.☂️💙🌸. Well for those of you heading to Minerpalooza today!⛏ We are expecting some beautiful cloudy skies but we are forecasting 20% chance of rain!☔️ Bring those umbrellas on ponchos in case we see a storm during the event!
El Paso News
Overgrowth in weeds across the city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
KVIA
Rescue crews search for injured hiker on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso
If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Bundt Cakes in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The baking business Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday giving away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets across North America on Sep. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a big giveaway at all bakeries within El Paso and across North America. The first 250 guests at each bakery on […]
Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans
The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
KVIA
El Pasoans stock up on gas, 40 cents cheaper per gallon
EL PASO, Texas -- Circle K offered gas for 40 cents cheaper a gallon as a part of Circle K fuel day Thursday from 4-7, and El Pasoans showed up to stock up. The gas discount brought out tons of people eager to put the high summer gas prices in the past.
The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do
What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
That Time Motorcyclists In El Paso Crashed In The Ball Of Death
The circus is always so much fun to attend. Things don't always go exactly as planned though ... Back in 2021, the Circus Spectacular came to town and set up shop in the El Paso County Coliseum. Everyone must have been particularly excited to see this particular circus hit town...
Enjoy The Final Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands In September
It is your last chance to experience a full sound bath under a full moon for 2022 at White Sands National Park in September. Since May, Cesar Lujan of Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths, and coming up in September; the last session will take place at White Sands.
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
El Paso News
Fatal train derailment in the Lower Valley; homes evacuated
UPDATE: The following is a statement from Union Pacific:. “We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life Monday in El Paso, Texas, after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. CDT during a routine process used to process...
Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
El Paso, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baird High School football team will have a game with Moran High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
