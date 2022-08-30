ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
MELBOURNE, FL
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
FELLSMERE, FL
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
SANFORD, FL
Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
WATCH: Route 1 Motorsports Parts Manager Christian Newton Highlights Dealership’s Service Department

WATCH: Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall stopped by for a chat with Route 1 Motorsports manager Christian Newton to talk about the parts and service department and all the possibilities available to you to keep the fun going! From watercraft and two-wheel bikes to a side-by-side or ATV. Route 1 Motorsports is one of the largest stocking dealers in Central Florida from repairs to accessories; they can help facilitate your needs.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL

