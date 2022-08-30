Read full article on original website
Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
Law enforcement gearing up for busy Labor Day weekend on the water in Brevard County
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands will be in Brevard County this weekend to see the historic Artemis launch. Many will be on the roads, in parks, and on the beach but it’s also going to be a big weekend for boaters with the holiday. “It’s going to...
Brevard officials project 400K people to return to Space Coast for Artemis launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic is expected to be an issue Saturday in Brevard County because of theArtemis 1 launch. Large crowds will gather up and down the Space Coast to witness history over the Labor Day holiday weekend. "You're looking at anywhere from 400,000 or more," Don Walker...
OBITUARY: Longtime Brevard Resident Francine Ann Cahoon Passes Away Aug. 24 in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Francine Ann Cahoon was born on January 5, 1940, in Coventry, Rhode Island and passed away on August 24, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Francine was raised by loving parents Claire and Eugene Levesque along with her three siblings Yolanda, Claudette, and Denis. She graduated from...
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Train in Melbourne Near NASA Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers responded to the area of Nasa Bl. and FEC railway for a report of a train that struck a pedestrian around 12 p.m. The initial crash caused the train to back up blocking all railway crossings from Nasa Blvd. south to Silver Palm Ave.
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere
A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
WATCH: Jane Poynter from Space Perspective Visits With Space Coast Daily in Exclusive Interview
ABOVE VIDEO: Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, talks with Steve Wilson in the latest edition of “Sit Down with Steve.” Poynter talks about her interest, at a young age, in the stars, space travel planned for Space Perspective customers, and much more in this exclusive interview.
WATCH: Route 1 Motorsports Parts Manager Christian Newton Highlights Dealership’s Service Department
WATCH: Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall stopped by for a chat with Route 1 Motorsports manager Christian Newton to talk about the parts and service department and all the possibilities available to you to keep the fun going! From watercraft and two-wheel bikes to a side-by-side or ATV. Route 1 Motorsports is one of the largest stocking dealers in Central Florida from repairs to accessories; they can help facilitate your needs.
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
New Smyrna Beach prepares for big crowds ahead of Artemis 1 space launch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the next chapter in space exploration, the journey back to the moon begins with Artemis 1 and for that reason alone, the anticipation is building and not just in Brevard County. In neighboring Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, people are prepping for a...
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
Space enthusiast camps out for a second time to watch Artemis I launch
Anticipation is growing among space fans as they wait to witness history and the launch of Artemis I this weekend — many for the second time this week. The Artemis I mission to the moon is scheduled to launch Saturday from the Space Coast. People started showing up at...
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
