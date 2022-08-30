Read full article on original website
News 12
State AG announces civil rights investigation into Greenwich school district for comments on hiring practices
The Connecticut Attorney General's Office has announced a civil rights investigation into the Greenwich Public School District after a video was posted online Tuesday of a school administrator making comments about his hiring practices. Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland is featured in an undercover video made by the...
Mount Vernon 'Paving It Forward' initiative to begin milling and paving today
Road work will begin on a pair of streets in Mount Vernon, as part of the city's "Paving it Forward" initiative.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
Factory workers among victims of fatal Palisades Interstate Parkway crash
Authorities are confirming that four people are dead following a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
Labor Day weekend starts beautiful before rainy finish in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says a beautiful start to the weekend is on tap, but showers will finish it off.
Vice principal seen throwing beer in viral video has position reinstated
A Neptune vice principal who was suspended from his job last year has been reinstated.
Prosecutor: Victims of Fords murder-suicide identified as married couple
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in the Fords section of Woodbridge Wednesday evening have been identified as a married couple.
Police surround home, block off roads in Fords after reports of shooting
A large police investigation is underway in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
Massachusetts man faces charges in relation to search warrant, arrest by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
A Massachusetts man is facing charges related to a search warrant and arrest by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Police: Town of Ulster man accused of murdering female friend
The female victim was found Thursday morning in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway.
Witnesses: Car crashes at Greenburgh Shopping Plaza; no major injuries reported
Witnesses say a car crashed into the Steam Work Studio at 700 Central Park Ave. in Greenburgh Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m.
