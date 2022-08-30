ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives. That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time. Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages...
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair. Local economic impacts on the businesses of Palmer ebbs and flows, depending on which days the fair is running. Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him. A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers...
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health.
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first Alaska Native representative in Congress and Alaska’s first female congresswoman, winning the ranked-choice election to replace the late Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola — a former state legislator and Yup’ik woman from the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta — defeated Republican...
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
Alaska State Troopers mark diversity milestone with first Black director

The Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday named the force’s first Black colonel, at a moment when the organization continues to confront challenges in both diversity and overall staffing. Maurice “Mo” Hughes will oversee approximately 350 sworn troopers statewide in his new role as colonel. It’s part of a leadership...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March. “I don’t think there will be another birthday like today,” Peltola said. “Really I’m just so grateful to Alaskans and all the Alaskans who put their faith in me to fill out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow in Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work.”
US Attorney issues Savanna’s Act guidelines for Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has announced completion of the Savanna’s Act Guidelines for Alaska. According to as press release, the announcement follows hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health.
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola’s special election win could mean for the November...
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health.
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to the largest tsunami ever recorded. The 1,720-foot wave hit the tall banks of Lituya Bay in Southeast Alaska in 1958. There were two people who were in the bay who died, and four survived. According to obituaries, family members, and friends, most,...
DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel

The Fault in the Facts: The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard. Since those who witnessed the tsunami are no longer able to tell their tale, in this installment of The Fault in the Facts, a loved one helps bring their family members’ experience to life with the help of words a survivor spoke about his memories before he died.
