Illinois State

Illinois voters can permanently cast ballots by mail

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Election officials reminded Illinois voters that they have the option to take advantage of a new law.

Residents can cast ballots by mail on a permanent basis. The state has eight million registered voters.

Residents do not have to sign up, but can fill out a form at home and put it in their mailbox if they do. That is as long as they stay at the same address.

Comments / 39

Aaron Maryniw
3d ago

lol how hard is it to get your lazy butt up and go vote. certain circumstances I understand. but wow.

Democrat=scum
3d ago

No thanks. I’ll vote on Election Day What they really mean they want to cheat.

Lisa Marie Moore
3d ago

WOW, You Democrats sure have changed history! Well, that just tells us, that the Dems. are going to cheat.

