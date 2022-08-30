Illinois voters can permanently cast ballots by mail

(WTVO) — Election officials reminded Illinois voters that they have the option to take advantage of a new law.

Residents can cast ballots by mail on a permanent basis. The state has eight million registered voters.

Residents do not have to sign up, but can fill out a form at home and put it in their mailbox if they do. That is as long as they stay at the same address.

