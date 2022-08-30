ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

Asian cuisine inspired restaurant opening in Bedford

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–An Asian-inspired restaurant is opening its doors in Bedford, hoping to provide a unique taste to the community.

Nudl is located at 126 E. Pitt St in the Bedford Business District. The fast-casual restaurant will serve a combination of Japanese-style dishes.

Co-owners Inge Liberato and Hideyo Slick both have international and extensive culinary backgrounds. Liberato is from South Africa, and Slick is from Tokyo, Japan. They met while learning the art of food and combined thoughts to open their shop.

The restaurant will be a semi-full service. Meaning that you order food at the counter, and it’s delivered to the table. Folks can taste dishes such as noodles, salads, dumplings, or their signature Korean Bao Buns.

“I like a variety of Asian food in general. Hideyo is Japanese,” Liberato said. I know we’re not doing traditional Japanese food. We’re just covering a variety of it. Pretty much that’s the direction we wanted to go.”

Liberato said the food provides more fresh, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. She added that they’re sourcing from local vendors.

In addition to the cuisine, the café will offer a variety of bubble tea flavors.

Both have been a part of the Bedford community for many years and believe this new idea will be welcomed.

“I think Bedford has become very open-minded to many different things,” Liberato said. “Hideyo and I came here from different countries, and the Bedford community supported us when we came here as foreigners. I think they’ll enjoy what we’re bringing to the table.”

The grand opening for the restaurant is on Thursday, Sept. 1. Hours are set for Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

