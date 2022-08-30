ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Molotov Cocktails#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County

UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwos.com

School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble

The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas

(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
MOBERLY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy