Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack
A Jefferson City woman was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into homes. The post Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car
Prosecutors have filed six felony charges against a man wanted in connection with a midday shooting on a city street. The post Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County
UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
Mother arrested after the unlawfully detained minor endured 1,700-mile drive in handcuffs
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas
(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
