NFL cuts roundup: Team-by-team tracker on roster deadline day

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Tuesday was deadline day for every NFL team to get their rosters down to the 53-man roster that will carry them into the regular season.

Eagles defensive backs Anthony Harris, a seven-year veteran with 10 career interceptions, and Jaquiski Tartt are just two of hundreds who were released by the deadline.

Below is a rundown of team transactions:

49ers: Released TE Troy Fumagalli, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Dontae Johnson, WR Marcus Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Jordan Mills, WR Willie Snead IV, DL Akeem Spence, QB Nate Sudfeld, DL Kemoko Turay, WR Malik Turner and DL Jordan Willis.
Waived DL Kevin Atkins, DL Alex Barrett, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Tayler Hawkins, CB Qwuantrezz Knight, WR Tay Martin, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Segun Olubi, OL Jason Poe, OL Justin Skule and OL Keaton Sutherland.

Bengals: Placed LB Joe Bachie (knee) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Cut S Trayvon Henderson, DE Noah Spence and WR Mike D. Thomas.
Waived LS Cal Adomitis, QB Jake Browning, P Drue Chrisman, OT Devin Cochran, DT Domenique Davis, CB Javaris Davis, TE Nick Eubanks, OG Lamont Gaillard (injured), OG Nate Gilliam, LB Clarence Hicks, CB Delonte Hood, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Raymond Johnson III, LB Keandre Jones, WR Kwamie Lassiter II, TE Thaddeus Moss, OG Desmond Noel (injured), HB Jacques Patrick, WR Kendric Pryor, TE Justin Rigg, LB Tegray Scales, DT Tyler Shelvin and DT Tariqious Tisdale.

Broncos: Placed WR Brandon Johnson on IR.
Waived DL McTelvin Agim, OT Quinn Bailey, DL Jonathan Harris, CB Faion Hicks, WR Kendall Hinton, OG Zack Johnson, LB Jonathan Kongbo, LB Kana’i Mauga, CB Ja’Quan McMillian, OG Netane Muti, OG Michael Niese, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham, S J.R. Reed, WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Seth Williams.
Released QB Josh Johnson, DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson.

Chargers: Released DL Christian Covington.
Waived TE Sage Surratt with an injury designation.
Waived OT Zack Bailey, WR Michael Bandy, WR Trevon Bradford, DL Andrew Brown, RB Leddie Brown, LB Cole Christiansen, LB Jamal Davis II, DB Ben DeLuca, LB Emeke Egbule, DL Joe Gaziano, CB Kemon Hall, OG Ryan Hunter, CB Michael Jacquet, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, LB Carlo Kemp, TE Erik Krommenhoek, S Raheem Layne, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, RB Kevin Marks Jr., WR Jason Moore Jr., FB Gabe Nabers, WR Joe Reed, OT Foster Sarell, CB Brandon Sebastian and DB Mark Webb Jr.

Chiefs: Released LB Jermaine Carter, WR Corey Coleman, WR Daurice Fountain, WR Josh Gordon, LB Elijah Lee, C Austin Reiter, DT Danny Shelton and DT Taylor Stallworth.
Waived S Zayne Anderson, CB Dicaprio Bootle, OG Mike Caliendo, LB Jack Cochrane, DT Matt Dickerson, RB Jerrion Ealy, TE Jordan Franks, OT Vitaliy Gurman, S Nazeeh Johnson, DE Azur Kamara, S Devon Key, DE Kehinde Oginni and WR Cornell Powell.
Waived TE Matt Bushman with an injury designation.

Cowboys: Placed LB Damone Clark on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Waived/injured RB Aaron Shampklin and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
Waived OG Isaac Alarcon, DT Josiah Bronson, DE Markaviest Bryant, OT Aviante Collins, S Tyler Coyle, RB Malik Davis, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Dontario Drummond, C James Empey, CB C.J. Goodwin, QB Will Grier, LB Storey Jackson, LB Malik Jefferson, OG Braylon Jones, C Alec Lindstrom, K Brett Maher, TE Sean McKeon, LS Jake McQuaide, QB Cooper Rush, OT Amon Simon, WR Brandon Smith, DE Mika Tafua, S Juanyeh Thomas, WR T.J. Vasher and DT Carlos Watkins.

Eagles: Placed WR Greg Ward on injured reserve.
Released WR Deon Cain, OT Le’Raven Clark, S Anthony Harris, TE Richard Rodgers, S Jaquiski Tartt, C Cameron Tom
Waived WR Devon Allen, OL Jack Anderson, OL Kayode Awosika, CB Josh Blackwell, RB Kennedy Brooks, S Andre Chachere, WR Britain Covey, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mario Goodrich, CB Tay Gowan, WR John Hightower, RB Jason Huntley, DE Matt Leo, CB Mac McCain, QB Reid Sinnett, LB JaCoby Stevens, QB Carson Strong, TE Noah Togiai, CB Kary Vincent, DT Marvin Wilson and DT Renell Wren.
Waived DT Kobe Smith with an injury designation.

Falcons: Released DL Abdullah Anderson, DB Corey Ballentine, WR Cameron Batson, WR Stanley Berryhill, S Henry Black, OLB Jordan Brailford, DL Darrion Daniels, WR Frank Darby, TE Anthony Firkser, TE Tucker Fisk, OL Colby Gossett, DB Matt Hankins, OL Jonotthan Harrison, RB Caleb Huntley, WR KeeSean Johnson, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, OL Ryan Nuezil, RB Qadree Ollison, TE MyCole Pruitt, OL Justin Shaffer, S Teez Tabor, DL Derrick Tangelo, DL Nick Thurman, OL Tyler Vrabel, OL Leroy Watson.
Waived LB Dorian Etheridge and FB John Raine with injury designations.

Giants: Released WR C.J. Board, G Jamil Douglas, T Will Holden, DE Jalyn Holmes, QB Davis Webb.
Waived: TE Austin Allen, DL Ryan Anderson, WR Alex Bachman, RB Jashaun Corbin, CB Khalil Dorsey, CB Darren Evans, CB Zyon Gilbert, CB Harrison Hand, OL Roy Mbaeteka, OL Garrett McGhin, S Nate Meadors, DL David Moa, WR Jaylon Moore, LB Quincy Roche, S Trenton Thompson.

Jets: Placed FB Nick Bawden on injured reserve.
Waived or released DL Bradlee Anae, WR Tarik Black, WR Irvin Charles, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Isaiah Dunn, OT Chuma Edoga, OL Chris Glaser, CB Javelin Guidry, LB Marcell Harris, OL Grant Hermanns, WR Calvin Jackson, DL Jonathan Marshall, OL Conor McDermott, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, S Will Parks, RB La’Mical Perine, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Jason Pinnock, DL Tanzel Smart, QB Chris Streveler, LB DQ Thomas, TE Trevon Wesco, CB Rachad Wildgoose, TE Kenny Yeboah and DL Jabari Zuniga.

Lions: Placed CB Jerry Jacobs on PUP list.
Released QB Tim Boyle, LB Jarrad Davis, TE Devin Funchess, DL Bruce Hector, RB Justin Jackson, OT Kendall Lamm and OT Dan Skipper.
Waived WR Maurice Alexander, CB Cedric Boswell, TE Derrick Deese, OT Obinna Eze, CB Mark Gilbert, LB James Houston, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, CB A.J. Parker, K Riley Patterson, OT Darrin Paulo, WR Kalil Pimpleton, LB Anthony Pittman and CB Saivion Smith.
Waived DL Eric Banks, WR Trinity Benson, DL Jashon Cornell, OG Kevin Jarvis and S C.J. Moore with injury designations.

Panthers: Placed K Zane Gonzalez and LB Julian Stanford on injured reserve.
Released S Juston Burris, WR Keith Kirkwood and WR Brandon Zylstra.
Waived TE Josh Babicz, CB Kalon Barnes, OL Deonte Brown, RB Spencer Brown, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, CB Madre Harper, CB Tae Hayes, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, DT Frank Herron, OL Mike Horton, DE Darryl Johnson, DE Drew Jordan, DE Austin Larkin, RB John Lovett, LB Arron Mosby, WR Charleston Rambo, S Kenny Robinson, WR C.J. Saunders, OL Sam Tecklenburg, TE Colin Thompson, LB Josh Watson and WR Derek Wright.

Rams: Placed OG Logan Bruss on injured reserve, put LB Travin Howard on non-football injury list and placed DB Quentin Lake on the reserve/PUP list.
Placed DL Bobby Brown III on the suspended list.
Waived WR Landen Akers, OT A.J. Arcuri, OT Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DE T.J. Carter, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Chris Garrett, DB Jake Gervase, DB Grant Haley, TE Jacob Harris, LB Anthony Hines, DB Daniel Isom, G Jeremiah Kolone, DB Duron Lowe, TE Jared Pinkney, OT Max Pircher, RB Trey Ragas, OG Jack Snyder, DE Brayden Thomas, WR Austin Trammell and DE Benton Whitley.

Ravens: Waived WR Shemar Bridges, DT Aaron Crawford and LB Daelin Hayes with injury designations.
Released S Tony Jefferson, OG Khalil McKenzie, LB Steven Means, CB Kevon Seymour, OT David Sharpe, DL Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley.
Waived RB Tyler Badie, QB Anthony Brown, NT Isaiah Mack, FB Ben Mason, LB Zakoby McClain, RB Nate McCrary, LB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, TE Tony Poljan, WR Makai Polk, CB David Vereen, WR Binjimen Victor, S Ar’Darius Washington, WR Raleigh Webb and LB Chuck Wiley.

Saints: Released OL Josh Andrews, LB Jon Bostic, DE Taco Charlton, TE J.P. Holtz, C Nick Martin and LB Eric Wilson.
Placed DT Albert Huggins on injured reserve and WR Kawaan Baker on the suspended list.
Waived QB Ian Book, WR Dai’Jean Dixon, DB DaMarcus Fields, DB Vincent Gray, LB Chase Hansen, DT Jordan Jackson, TE Lucas Krull, DE Niko Lalos, WR Kirk Merritt, OL Derek Schweiger, LB Nephi Sewell and WR Rashid Shaheed.

Seahawks: Waived RB Josh Johnson with an injury designation.
Placed LB Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.
Waived WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, S Marquise Blair, LB Joel Dublanko, QB Jacob Eason, OT Greg Eiland, WR Aaron Fuller, DT Jarrod Hewitt, WR Cade Johnson, LB Vi Jones, WR Kevin Kassis, TE Tyler Mabry, WR Bo Melton, LB Tanner Muse, S Scott Nelson, OT Liam Ryan, C Dakoda Shepley, WR Freddie Swain, RB Darwin Thompson, LB Lakiem Williams and S Deontai Wiliams.

Titans: Waived TE Tommy Hudson with an injury designation.
Waived or released quarterback LB David Anenih, RB Trenton Cannon, DB Adrian Colbert, OL Christian DiLauro, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, LB Jack Gibbens, DB Tyree Gillespie, WR Cody Hollister, OG Hayden Howerton, DB Chris Jackson, DB Theo Jackson, LB Joe Jones, P Brett Kern, WR Mason Kinsey, DB Greg Mabin, OT Jalen McKenzie, DL Larrell Murchison, OL Xavier Newman, TE Thomas Odukoya, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Jordan Peevy, WR Reggie Roberson, OL Jordan Roos, OL Andrew Rupcich, DB Tre Swilling, TE David Wells, QB Logan Woodside and OG Willie Wright.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

