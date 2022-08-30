ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throgs Neck affordable housing rally heats up over up-zoning debate

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Community members, advocates, and union leaders rallied Tuesday morning in support over a recently proposed development that is expected to bring 400 apartments to the neighborhood, including affordable housing.

The plan calls for four buildings along the Bruckner Expressway to be built, but the area would need to be re-zoned to accommodate multi-level structures.

“Every neighborhood in New York City has to do their part, including Throgs Neck, to solve this affordable housing crisis,” said Shirley Aldebol, executive vice president of the SEIU 32BJ union.

Overcrowded schools, transportation issues, and upzoning are why some residents oppose the project, and protested at the rally today.

“Parking is already an issue all over East Tremont,” said Letty Abreu, a community member who is outspoken against the development. “Besides, it being an eye sore…it doesn’t have the residential feel anymore.”

The mayor’s team said he supports the affordable housing project, and he will work closely with the City Council and community to complete it.

News 12

News 12

