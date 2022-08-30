ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lance Is Excited for Jimmy Garoppolo’s Return, Shanahan Says

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The second-year quarterback was happy when he found out that the veteran quarterback was remaining with the franchise.

Most of the 49ers ’ offseason was centered around trade speculation for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo , who also underwent surgery on his right shoulder in the spring.

As Garoppolo progressed after his surgery and despite the 49ers giving him permission to seek a trade , the veteran quarterback signed a restructured one-year contract with the team on Monday, returning to the team and becoming the highest paid NFL backup.

While second-year quarterback Trey Lance earned the keys to the starting job , replacing the veteran, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Lance was excited to have Garoppolo returning to the franchise.

“When I told Trey [Lance] that Jimmy's going to come back, he's like, ‘Awesome,” Shanahan said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter . “’That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’ ”

Orr: 49ers Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo Is a Bad Idea for Trey Lance

Garoppolo spent his last four seasons as the 49ers signal caller. Prior to Monday’s news of his new deal, NFL Network reported that a trade partner for Garoppolo did “not exist.” Now, the nine-year veteran faces a new layer of uncertainty about his future. If Lance remains healthy as QB1, there could be some time before Garoppolo sees in-game action for San Francisco.

Last season, Garoppolo amassed 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts. He also led the 49ers to a 10–7 record and an NFC title game appearance, San Francisco’s second in three seasons. Garoppolo also has a 31–14 mark as starter with the 49ers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
