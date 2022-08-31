KP Bus Connects - Sept 2022

Related
One child dead and six more injured after semi truck smashes into school bus on interstate
A SUNDAY morning crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a school bus has left one child dead and six others seriously injured. The three-vehicle crash took place at milepost 328 on Interstate 40 near Sanders, in eastern Arizona at approximately 9.25am. The school bus, carrying 19 people, was reducing its...
14-year-old Monroe girl electrocuted by power line brought down by Monday's severe storms
A 14-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted by a downed power line in Monroe Monday night. Officials say the power line was brought down by severe storms that swept across Metro Detroit.
Statewide Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, reportedly abducted by stranger in Berks County
READING, Pa. (KDKA) - A statewide Amber Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old was found safe.The teen had been reportedly abducted in Reading, and police sent out an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon. They later said she had been found safe. It's unclear if anyone would be facing charges.
Water main break leads to boil advisory in Jefferson County
A water main break in Jefferson County leads to a voluntary boil advisory.
