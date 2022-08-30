Read full article on original website
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
WTOL-TV
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky high school students hospitalized from reactions to illegal narcotics
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County EMS transported five students to a local hospital for medical treatment Friday after the students began having adverse reactions to illegal narcotics. When officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department arrived at Upper Sandusky High School, several students were treated on scene. An...
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
hometownstations.com
Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
peakofohio.com
A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33
A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
sent-trib.com
Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash
A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point
A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute
Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD — An OVI checkpoint was held in Springfield Friday night, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The checkpoint was on West National Road east of US 68 in Springfield. It ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. >>1 taken into custody after driver...
Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash
FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run
LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight to a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
