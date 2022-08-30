ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest

UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenton, OH
Logan County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Kenton, OH
Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33

A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menacing#Duty Officer#Corrections Officer#Violent Crime#Community Markets#Bellefontaine Police
sent-trib.com

Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash

A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
HAMLER, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point

A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run

LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license

OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy