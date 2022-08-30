Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
Well, scroll no more, America's Best Restaurants has compiled a list of the restaurants most recommended by North Carolinians for North Carolinians.
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 9 delves into historic rivalry between NC Central Eagles and NC A&T Aggies
CHARLOTTE — We are just hours away from a Queen City clash of the state’s two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On Saturday, football teams from North Carolina Central University in Durham and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro will face off at Bank of America Stadium.
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte
North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
‘We Are Open!’ Londa’s reopens after overnight break-in, owners say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular food destination in north Charlotte is recovering after waking up to an apparent break-in, the restaurant posted on its Facebook account Saturday. The owners of the eatery Londa’s Place in north Charlotte said they arrived Saturday morning only to find their business had been broken into. “There […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a pursuit that parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of Mooresville just before 9...
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
Comments / 0