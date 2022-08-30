ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
charlottemagazine.com

11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte

North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
