Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue, and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely. Chicago […] The post Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead […] The post Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury
The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Gabe Kapler gets real on harsh reality behind Giants’ downward spiral
The San Francisco Giants are not in a very good place right now. Even manager Gabe Kapler could not help but agree with this notion following his team’s seventh straight loss on Wednesday. Injuries have played a major role in the Giants’ current slump. Both Joey Bart and Brandon...
Aaron Boone sounds off on Yankees hitting ‘rock bottom’ after shut-out loss to Rays
Well, this has got to be the lowest point for the New York Yankees, right? It seemed like ages ago that the Bronx Bombers were once the feared dominators of the American League. Their hitters sent balls flying out of the park. Their pitchers threw fireballs no mortal could ever hit. They were unstoppable. Now, […] The post Aaron Boone sounds off on Yankees hitting ‘rock bottom’ after shut-out loss to Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and […] The post Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 reasons why Yankees will win AL East over Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees are slumping. Their once seemingly insurmountable American League East lead has shrunk considerably. The Tampa Bay Rays sit just 5 games back of the Yankees, while the Blue Jays are 7 games back as of this story’s publication. Their recent blowout loss against the Rays even caused manager Aaron Boone to say that the Yankees hit “rock bottom.” With all of this being said, the Yankees are still in a good position to win the division.
Kansas City Chiefs’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts
After the final round of Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, the 53-man roster is set. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s wheeling and dealing is done ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The final roster still contains players who likely won’t see much action for Kansas City, but could provide value for other NFL teams (and some future draft capital for the Chiefs as well). Here are the best Chiefs trade assets following the final 53-man roster cuts.
Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago Cubs are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot […] The post MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants planning key Joc Pederson move amid All-Star season
The San Francisco Giants are going through a brutal season, owning a record of just 61-68 following a 107-win season. Amid a flurry of disappointment are strong seasons from two newcomers: Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson. While the former has shined on the mound in the first year of a...
1 fatal flaw Guardians must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians, after a disappointing 2021 season where they finished 80-82, remain atop the AL Central with a month left in the regular season. But the Guardians, armed with a fresh rebrand, could not afford to fall asleep behind the wheel. They are a mere 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins, a team […] The post 1 fatal flaw Guardians must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Corbin Burnes gets the call for the Brewers, while Madison Bumgarner goes to the mound for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Burnes has a 2.84 ERA, which is certainly very good,...
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers
If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season. Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “game-like” practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, “it was the best practice […] The post Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Reinsdorf’s 4-word response to rumor he’s selling the White Sox
The Chicago White Sox 2022 season has not gone according to plan. After winning the American League Central during the 2021 season, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox were expected to lead the pack in the Central for the second straight season. Instead, they have spent most of the season looking up at the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins ahead of them in the Central standings.
Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector
The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers
The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0