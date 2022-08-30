ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue

Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue, and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed

The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post's Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone's minds right now. Chicago's players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think

The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone sounds off on Yankees hitting ‘rock bottom’ after shut-out loss to Rays

Well, this has got to be the lowest point for the New York Yankees, right? It seemed like ages ago that the Bronx Bombers were once the feared dominators of the American League. Their hitters sent balls flying out of the park. Their pitchers threw fireballs no mortal could ever hit. They were unstoppable. Now,
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push

One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Yankees will win AL East over Rays, Blue Jays

The New York Yankees are slumping. Their once seemingly insurmountable American League East lead has shrunk considerably. The Tampa Bay Rays sit just 5 games back of the Yankees, while the Blue Jays are 7 games back as of this story’s publication. Their recent blowout loss against the Rays even caused manager Aaron Boone to say that the Yankees hit “rock bottom.” With all of this being said, the Yankees are still in a good position to win the division.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

After the final round of Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, the 53-man roster is set. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s wheeling and dealing is done ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The final roster still contains players who likely won’t see much action for Kansas City, but could provide value for other NFL teams (and some future draft capital for the Chiefs as well). Here are the best Chiefs trade assets following the final 53-man roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With that said, it's a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago Cubs are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Guardians must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians, after a disappointing 2021 season where they finished 80-82, remain atop the AL Central with a month left in the regular season. But the Guardians, armed with a fresh rebrand, could not afford to fall asleep behind the wheel. They are a mere 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins, a team
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers

If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season. Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a "game-like" practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, "it was the best practice
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Jerry Reinsdorf’s 4-word response to rumor he’s selling the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox 2022 season has not gone according to plan. After winning the American League Central during the 2021 season, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox were expected to lead the pack in the Central for the second straight season. Instead, they have spent most of the season looking up at the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins ahead of them in the Central standings.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It's not just young players that
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers

The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they're quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead
NFL
