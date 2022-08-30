Read full article on original website
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Women urged to watch new Netflix film Look Both Ways immediately
Women are being urged to watch the new Netflix film Look Both Ways by viewers and we can totally understand why. "Girls if you haven’t watched Look Both Ways on netflix… immediately 20/10," one woman posted after watching the film. Another viewer shared their final take on the...
Where to Watch and Stream Charlie Free Online
Best sites to watch Charlie - Last updated on Sep 03, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Charlie online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Charlie on this page.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
What to Watch Tonight: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Begins Its Quest
September only means one thing around these parts: It's fall TV season. And the first day of September is all about The Lord of the Rings. Amazon's mega-pricey new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today at 9/8c (it's being released at the same time globally — head here for more timing information), and it's pretty good! One does not simply spend that much money without seeing some results, apparently. But if you're not a Lord of the Rings person (or even if you are), we also recommend Pantheon on AMC+, a cool new animated sci-fi show with a great cast.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Part 1 Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Part 1 right now? Read on to find out!. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Part 1. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali...
Disney+ Teases Major X-Men Announcement in New Post
Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Marvel fans are gearing up for the long-awaited arrival of the X-Men. Sadly, there wasn't any mention at all about the beloved group of mutants at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, which led fans to believe that the X-Men announcement could either be in the D23 Expo or Disney+ Day.
Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
Emily Blunt's Amazon Western Looks Positively Bonkers — Watch First Teaser
Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of...
Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home
Watch one of the best movies of the summer from the comfort of your living room. Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers. Nope is the third film from director Jordan...
Telluride Awards Analysis: ‘Bardo,’ Even with Netflix’s Backing, Will Face An Uphill Climb in Top Categories
There are few filmmakers in the world more talented and exciting than Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose prior features — Amores Perros (2000), 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Biutiful (2010), Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015) — were each tremendously well-reviewed and, at the very least, Oscar-nominated. As you will probably recall, the Mexican filmmaker won the best director Oscar in back-to-back years, for Birdman and The Revenant, the former of which also won best picture and the latter of which probably came damn close, solidifying his place in cinema’s pantheon. But the reality is that nobody who has ever directed films on...
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
This Elden Ring art book is so big it comes in two separate 400-page volumes
Two official Elden Ring art books are slated to go on sale later this year… but only in Japan. As spotted by our friends at PC Gamer, Famitsu (opens in new tab) has shared details of an Elden Ring art book so immense, it will ship in two separate 400-page volumes.
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
Nintendo 64 game that we all loved is now worth nearly $7,000
Even if it's nowhere near the world record held by 1987's The Legend of Zelda, which sold for €730,000 at auction, this little nugget is getting more valuable. Retro games are worth their weight in gold (at least some of them) It's time to dust off your old game...
Every New Movie Coming to Netflix for the Rest of the Year
Good news if the end of summer's got you down: Netflix dropped the titles and release dates of the new films headed to the streamer through 2022.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Go Back to Formula Fans Loved
Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. There is little doubt that Rick and Morty Season 6 is one of the most anticipated animated shows right now. But what can we expect when the new episodes of the Adult Swim series air this month? Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland claim that the sixth season will go back to the show's beloved formula and tap into the universe's canon.
