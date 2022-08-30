"The Young and the Restless" star Michelle Stafford is someone who takes her role as a mother very seriously. While she is best known for her role as Phyllis Summers on the hit CBS soap, Stafford is also a mom to her two children at home; Natalia Scout and Jameson Jones. She welcomed her daughter via surrogacy, per Soaps in Depth. In an interview with She Knows back in 2013, Stafford said that being both a single mom and a working mom was no walk in the park for her or for others in her same shoes, too. She said, "Very few women can just be stay-at-home moms. Both parents usually have to work, and as a mother, that is very hard. Us women, clearly we are the most powerful sex. I have so much respect for working mothers and working single mothers. So much respect. I just want to get us all in a room and have a big party!"

