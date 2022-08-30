ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000

A Virginia man’s quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, “I’ll call you when I win the lottery,” according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

