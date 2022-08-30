ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Officers find man's body in backyard of home in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a man dead in someone's backyard in the PRP neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard, LMPD said...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have canceled the Golden Alert for a 67-year-old man who last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks. The alert for Jerry Johnson was issued late Thursday. MetroSafe announced the cancellation around 6:50 a.m. Friday. No information about where Johnson was located was give,...
Louisville local news

