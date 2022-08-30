Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
LMPD: Officers find man's body in backyard of home in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a man dead in someone's backyard in the PRP neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard, LMPD said...
Wave 3
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Police investigating armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the student parking area at Jeffersonville High School on Friday around 9:30 p.m. The call for service was in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking area away from the stadium, while the high school's football game was being played.
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
Wave 3
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have canceled the Golden Alert for a 67-year-old man who last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks. The alert for Jerry Johnson was issued late Thursday. MetroSafe announced the cancellation around 6:50 a.m. Friday. No information about where Johnson was located was give,...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood near Central High School on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
