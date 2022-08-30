ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Walgreens under fire after landscapers 'inadvertently' cover prairie dog burrows

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9Y68_0hbgwlJM00

PARKER, Colo. — A Walgreens in Parker is under fire after advocates say landscapers it hired poured rocks over prairie dog burrows.

Mackenzie Beaudoin was driving by the store last week, located at 19028 Lincoln Avenue, when she noticed the burrows had been graded, covered with a tarp and had rocks poured on them.

"Once I realized that they actually had covered up the burrows, my stomach just started turning because, you know, they're alive under there," she said.

Because of the noise this would have created, Beaudoin suspects the prairie dogs hid in the burrows and didn't realize they couldn't come back out until it was too late for some of them.

"They're scared of all the noise. They're scared because it's not normal. Then, the oxygen gets cut off," Beaudoin said. "It's sad, but we probably did lose half a colony here."

Denver7 saw several areas where the prairie dogs likely ripped the tarp beneath the rocks to get out from underground and escape.

Walgreens in Parker under fire after landscapers 'inadvertently' cover prairie dog burrows

The Town of Parker says what happened was illegal. It issued Walgreens a notice of violation of its municipal code and a stop-work order for not having the permits for construction within the town's right-of-way and for not trying to relocate the prairie dogs.

A Walgreens spokesperson sent Denver7 the following statement:

"As part of a landscape improvement project at our 19028 Lincoln Ave. location, on Walgreens property, prairie dog access points were inadvertently covered. When we became aware of what had taken place, work on the project stopped. We appreciate the importance of this issue to the community and are working on a resolution to protect the prairie dogs."

Tuesday evening, Walgreens issued a second statement:

"Our landscaping partner is working through final remediation plans. Those plans are expected to include relocating the prairie dogs from our Lincoln Avenue store location, which is Walgreens property"

Beaudoin is happy the work has stopped, and she hopes this serves as a lesson that even as humans keep encroaching on their habitats, prairie dogs do have some protections.

"They're really not an invasive species," she said. "We are just developing so much quicker that they have nowhere to go."

Deanna Meyer, executive director of Prairie Protection Colorado, says the owner of the landscaping company Walgreens hired has been in touch and said the company would remove the rocks Tuesday. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, they still remained. A spokesperson with the Town of Parker says town staff are not aware of these plans.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parker, CO
Pets & Animals
Parker, CO
Government
City
Parker, CO
Parker, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie Dog#Burrows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

Man arrested for vehicle thefts and stolen items in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in several vehicle thefts and other criminal mischiefs. Detectives were watching a pattern offender who had been on a recent crime spree, which included several Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) locations, thefts, criminal mischiefs, stolen vehicles and more. After several hours, detectives […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Springs lake closes due to E. coli

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' most popular lake is now closed due to a positive E. coli test. The City of Colorado Springs said Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to bodily contact effective immediately following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy