Illinois Governor Pritzker says abortion is key issue

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Planned Parenthood leadership on Tuesday to continue putting a focus on abortion going into the November election.

Pritzker said that abortion is a central issue in a number of races. Abortion is now banned in 16 states.

Planned Parenthood Illinois said that they have seen patients from 20 different states coming to the state for care.

“This can all be taken away,” Pritzker said. “If we don’t reelect a pro-choice legislature, and yes, a pro-choice governor, Illinois could easily end up like one of our neighboring anti-choice states.”

Pritzker promised a special legislative session to increase abortion access in Illinois, but that has not happened so far.

Comments / 36

Ricardo Vega
3d ago

I always thought that the most important thing was to make sure that the working men and women safety and well-being was first. If it wasn't for us there would be no revenue for this state nor any other state. I don't believe in outlawing abortions but I do believe in stricter abortion laws . These law makers and voters need to stop voting solely on party and start voting on what would help your community. I could care less if my neighbors have a abortion but I do care if they have food on their table and that they are not going to get robbed on their way to work or elsewhere. There is no reason for all this crime and it can come to an end.

Reply
18
Jack
3d ago

In Illinois, the big issues are crime, too high taxes and failure to attract significant business along with the jobs that follow.

Reply
15
reader from Illinois
3d ago

prickster is the head of the snake I Illinois. must be removed from office. He'd soon as kill the unborn as he would with the citizens of Illinois, as he has demonstrated by his soft on crime stance and his no bail position.

Reply
11
