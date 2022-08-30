ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts sees 19 U.S. House candidates this year, fewer than in 2020 and 2018

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwcHb_0hbgv4bH00

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Massachusetts this year was June 7, 2022. Nineteen candidates are running for Massachusetts’s nine U.S. House districts, including nine Democrats and ten Republicans. That’s 2.1 candidates per district, less than the three candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.44 in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  • This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Massachusetts was apportioned nine districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.
  • The 19 candidates running this year are eight fewer than the 27 candidates who ran in 2020 and 12 fewer than the 31 who ran in 2018. Fourteen candidates ran in 2016, 20 in 2014, and 28 in 2012.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DqpI_0hbgv4bH00
  • All incumbents are running for re-election, meaning there are no open seats this year. There was one open seat in 2020 and 2018, no open seats in 2016 and 2014, and one open seat in 2012.
  • The 8th and 9th districts drew the most candidates this year, with one Democrat and two Republicans running in each.
  • There are two contested primaries this year, both Republican. That’s three fewer than in 2020, when there were five contested primaries, and six fewer than in 2018, when there were eight contested primaries. There was one contested primary in 2016, three in 2014, and nine in 2012.
  • No incumbents are facing primary challengers this year. That number is down from 2020, when three incumbents faced primary challengers, and 2018, when five incumbents did. No incumbents faced primary challengers in 2016, two did in 2014, and three did in 2012.
  • The 4th district is guaranteed to Democrats because no Republicans filed. No districts are guaranteed to Republicans because no Democrats filed.

Massachusetts is holding primary elections on September 6, 2022. In Massachusetts, the winner of a primary election is the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes, even if the candidate does not receive an outright majority of votes cast.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Josh Shapiro spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $8.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Shapiro has spent more than any other Democrat. Shapiro is Attorney General of Pennsylvania and is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Shapiro raised $20.5 million and spent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#U S House
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Schrier, a pediatrician, was first elected in 2018, winning the open seat by a margin of five percentage points. Before that election, Republicans had represented the 8th District since 1983. Schrier was re-elected in 2020 in one of 37 U.S. House races decided by five percentage points or less.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mark Robinson spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in North Carolina

North Carolina Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Mark Robinson has spent more than any other Republican. Robinson is Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and is not running for re-election in 2022. Robinson raised $3.6 million and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: District court rejects Janus-based lawsuit against symphony association, union

District court rejects Janus-based lawsuit against symphony association, union. On Aug. 19, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed a Janus-based lawsuit a member of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra brought against the American Federation of Musicians, Local 45, and the Allentown Symphony Association.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Nathan Hochman spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Nathan Hochman has spent more than any other Republican. Hochman is running for Attorney General of California in 2022. Hochman raised $3.1 million and spent $2.9 million between Jan. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy