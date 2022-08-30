For a few moments early in the match Thursday evening, it looked as if the Russellville Panthers might be ready to push the Todd County Central Rebels. For a few moments. After seeing the Panthers control the first few minutes of the match and put pressure on their defense, the Todd County Central Rebels got down to business and dispatched Russellville 9-1 in a 13th District contest.

ELKTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO