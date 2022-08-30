Read full article on original website
Trigg Girls Rout Webster for Spot in 2A Section 1 Final (w/PHOTOS)
The high-scoring Trigg County girls’ soccer team earned its first shutout victory of the season on Thursday, drilling Webster County 9-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 semifinals at Hopkins County Central. The Lady Wildcats move to 7-1 with their seventh straight win and earn a spot in Saturday’s...
Henderson Halts Hoptown Boys’ Winning Run 5-0
After winning three straight and four of their last five to nose above .500 for the first time this season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team saw that run come to an end on Thursday at the hands of visiting Henderson County. Hoptown drops its fifth match in a row...
Conlee Lindsey Picks Up Another Win at Western Hills
Another day, another good round for University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey Thursday afternoon. Lindsey blazed through nine holes at Western Hills, shooting a 35 to take medalist honors in a match with golfers from UHA, Christian County, and Logan County. Logan County’s Abby Forbes finished second with a round of...
Hoptown Girls Shut Out by Visiting Henderson
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team failed to find the back of the net for the fifth time this season on Thursday, falling 7-0 to defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County at the Stadium of Champions. The goal-shy Lady Tigers slip to 1-6-1 ahead of a matchup with Muhlenberg County on...
Caldwell Volleyball Continues Streak Against Hopkins Central
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team continued its mastery of 7th District foe Hopkins County Central Thursday night. Caldwell’s girls swept three sets, winning 25-14, 25-20, 25-14. It was the 20th straight win for the Lady Tigers over the Lady Storm. Caldwell’s lead in the all-time series is...
Hunt and Engler Tie for Medalist at Western Hills
It came right down to the wire Thursday afternoon at Western Hills. The Logan County Cougars edged out the Christian County Colonels 170-174 in a match involving golfers from Christian County, Logan County, University Heights, and Russellville. The Blazers finished third with a team score of 196. Individually, Landon Hunt...
Lady Blazers Sweep Hoptown in District Battle
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are now on a bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their tenth straight win Thursday night, rolling past Hopkinsville in straight sets in an 8th District battle. The Lady Blazers opened quick, taking the first set 25-7. The second set saw...
Lady Colonels Pick Up First Win By Sweeping Fort Campbell
The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up their first win of the volleyball season Thursday night and in doing so picked up a solid 8th District win. The Lady Colonels took control of their match against Fort Campbell early and never took their foot off the gas pedal as they swept past the Lady Falcons in Colonel Gym.
Todd Central Rebels Pick Up 7th Straight Win
For a few moments early in the match Thursday evening, it looked as if the Russellville Panthers might be ready to push the Todd County Central Rebels. For a few moments. After seeing the Panthers control the first few minutes of the match and put pressure on their defense, the Todd County Central Rebels got down to business and dispatched Russellville 9-1 in a 13th District contest.
Lyon Golfers Top Livingston at The Cullan
Lyon County’s golfers defeated Livingston Central in action at The Cullan at Mineral Mound on Thursday. The Lyons shot a team score of 184 to top the Cardinals by five shots. Lyon’s Travis Perry was medalist with a 37.
