SoCal's heat wave continues Saturday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind 5 to 10...
High temperatures in Orange County bring risk of heat-related illneses
Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the low to mid 90s beginning Wednesday 8/31 and reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees through Monday 9/5. High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke for those who are more sensitive to heat.
The City of Santa Ana will open cooling centers through Labor Day
The City of Santa Ana is opening cooling centers through September 5 during the forecast heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) for Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees are forecast.
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Intensifying heat leads to another conservation call
For the third straight day, high heat and heightened demand for electricity has resulted in the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issuing a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation. The most recent Flex Alert has been issued for Friday, Sept. 2., from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. With triple-digit temperatures...
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
City to open Cooling Center over Labor Day weekend
While the City of Costa Mesa has not hit the threshold that requires Cooling Centers to open, in an abundance of caution, the City of Costa Mesa will open the Senior Center as a Cooling Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday Sept. 4 and Monday Sept. 5 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 695 W 19th St. For information please call (714) 327-7550.
CAGOP: Feeling hot hot hot
File this one under: you can’t make this stuff up. It’s been less than a week since Gavin Newsom’s 2035 ban on selling gas-powered cars was approved by the California Air Resources Board, but his plan is already showing its cracks. As California officials are pushing an...
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night
Week two of Orange County high school football begins on Thursday, Sept. 1. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email to timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores here with our readers throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage. All you...
City Council, Planning Commission Scrutinize MemorialCare-Led Mixed-Use Project
Facial Lounge in CdM Opens Location near the Back Bay
For the past 22 years, Facial Lounge has been serving the community of Corona del Mar with award-winning treatments. Facial Lounge’s “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson brings clean, vegan, facials and skin care to locals and visitors alike. Johnson has announced that Facial Lounge – rated #1...
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases candidate statement
I am a Seal Beach resident, concerned about our community, standing up to help our fellow residents. I am running for Seal Beach City Council to make our small town, an even better place to live. I am here to listen to you – to be the voice of the people.
