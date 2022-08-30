ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Henderson County proposing 10-cent reduction in tax rate

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37R7zK_0hbguIpz00

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Henderson County Commissioners Court proposed a nearly 10-cent reduction to next years tax rate, and will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate next week.

Man arrested in Gladewater after being accused of breaking into business

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Commissioners Court Courtroom at the County Annex.

According to a release from the county, the proposed tax rate is .349226 per $100 valuation, which is .097261 less than the current rate of .446487. The rate is broken down into the following areas:

  • General Fund: 0.288157
  • Road and Bridge: 0.018512
  • Farm Market/Flood Control: 0.042557
PHOTOS: Brownsboro experiencing significant flooding

The proposed tax rate will fund a budget that includes the following, according to the county:

  • A $500,000 increase in insurance costs
  • A new coordinator for the District Attorney
  • An additional deputy for the Crimes Against Children Task Force
  • An additional librarian for the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library
  • The creation of a department regulating new developments and the flood plain

“I think we’ve tried to stay conservative with most of the things we have to do to set this budget and still give our constituents the services the public expects,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Murchison, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Gladewater, TX
City
Brownsboro, TX
Henderson County, TX
Government
KLTV

Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A rural hospital is preparing to re-open its doors after closing down three years ago, this time under new ownership. Van Zandt Regional Hospital is located in Grand Saline. The new CEO of the hospital shares what they’re doing differently this time around. “Phase two is going to be opening the actual hospital, run 24/7 providing the ED [emergency department], the in-patient, the lab, x-ray, servicing traumas, transfers, all the things, and we’re staffing 24/7 with physicians here,” says the hospitals’ CEO, Richard Mathis.
GRAND SALINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#General Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
KLTV

City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Circle K Gas Station In Canton, TX Offering Gas Discount TODAY ONLY!

While gas prices have been going down recently, they are still above average for a lot of us. I have to say this though, gas companies have experienced RECORD profits based off our seemingly endless consumption and staunch refusal to move off fossil fuels so you would think they would want to help out folks more since they've gotten so RICH.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Where the Texas Congressional District 1 race stands: Both candidates share their views

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With more than two months away from election day, two candidates from different parts of East Texas are vying to replace long-time congressman Louie Gohmert. The race is on and both Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are working hard for their votes. UT Tyler political science professor […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Police to increase DWI enforcement for Labor Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Additional Tyler Police officers will be placed on the street over the weekend specifically looking for impaired or intoxicated drivers, according to the department. Officials said the increased police presence is scheduled from Friday to Monday to monitor increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Brownsboro experiences significant flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Several reports of significant flooding in Brownsboro due to Tuesday rain. According to officials, the eastbound lanes of Highway 31 in front of City Hall are flooded and drivers are asked to use extreme caution in this area. City Hall was due to the building being flooded on Tuesday. Officials are […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy