WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
COVID-19 pandemic learning loss impacts reading, math test scores in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The pandemic forced a lot of students into a learning gap. Now, new national data shows math and reading scores hit a significant dip, and that's the case across central Georgia, too. In the span of two years, the classroom has seen its changes. "We had...
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils
Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
South Georgia's Okefenokee swamp offers wild adventure for visitors
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — You may have heard about the Okefenokee swamp in the news lately. A company called Twin Pines wants to start mining on the edge of the swamp down on the Georgia-Florida border. The wildlife refuge made news a few years back when it caught fire.
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis
ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
Weather Works: Drought categories explained
MACON, Ga. — We are finally nearing the end of summer and one word we've tossed around a lot this season is the word drought. Drought conditions in Georgia are not universal to the other 49 states. It all depends on the local climate of each place. There are...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's where Georgia ranks among states for average teacher salary
Teachers' salaries across the country declined about three percent from 2010 to 2021. Here's where Georgia ranks.
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia nonprofit connected to Sen Raphael Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
CBS 46
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
13WMAZ
